Deep Yellow Limited Appoints Non-Executive Director

Ms Kaufman brings more than 30 years' international experience in the resources sector across aa broad range of commodities, including uranium, copper, aluminium, bauxite, diamonds, coaland iron ore, with senior experience spanning both underground and open pit operations.
Since joining Rio Tinto in 1997 as a geologist, Ms Kaufman has held a number of senior executive and operational leadership roles, most recently as Chief Executive, Minerals. Prior to this, she served in several Managing Director roles, including responsibility for global uranium operations, copper operations in North America and coal operations in Australia.
Deep Yellow Non-Executive Chair, Chris Salisbury, said:
"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to attract someone of Sinead's experience to Deep Yellow. She is a highly accomplished mining executive with 30 years of operational, technical and strategic experience across major international resource businesses, including uranium.
Sinead's leadership background, global perspective and strong track record in mine development and operations will be a valuable addition to the Deep Yellow Board and will further de-risk the development of our shovel ready Tumas project.
Her appointment further strengthens the Board as Deep Yellow progresses its flagship Tumas Project in Namibia, continues to advance the Mulga Rock Project in Western Australia, and builds long-term value from its exploration portfolio including Alligator River in the Northern Territory."
Ms Kaufman will stand for election by shareholders at the Company's next Annual General Meeting.
Sinead Kaufman Biography
Sinead Kaufman has 30 years' international experience in the resources industry spanning a range of commodities including copper, diamonds, aluminium, bauxite, coal, iron ore and uranium.
She joined Rio Tinto in 1997 as a geologist and subsequently held a series of senior leadership positions, including Chief Executive, Minerals from 2021. Prior to this, she served as Managing Director Copper and Diamonds, and Managing Director Uranium, Coal and Salt, where she oversaw major operating portfolios and strategic transactions, including the divestment of Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley and Queensland coal operations in Australia.
Sinead's uranium experience also includes being a past Board member for Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) and Rossing Uranium.
Ms Kaufman holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Birmingham and a Master of Science in Mineral Exploration from the University of Leicester.
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, leading uranium company producing 10+ Mlb pa. The Company's portfolio consists of two advanced projects in Tier-1 uranium mining jurisdictions - flagship Tumas in Namibia and Mulga Rock, Western Australia.
Deep Yellow's future growth is underpinned by its highly prospective exploration portfolio - Alligator River, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy. Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long-term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.
Source:
Deep Yellow Limited
Contact:
Investors:
Greg Field
Managing Director - CEO
+61 8 9286 6999
info@deepyellow.com.au
Media:
Peter Klinger
Director - Purple
+61 411 251 540
pklinger@purple.au