Deep Blue Closes Acquisition of Environmental Disposal Systems from Diamondback

Deep Blue Midland Basin LLC ("Deep Blue"), the Midland Basin's largest independent water infrastructure platform, today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Environmental Disposal Systems, LLC ("EDS") from Diamondback Energy Inc. ("Diamondback"). Deep Blue was formed in 2023 as a joint venture between Diamondback and Five Point Infrastructure .

Diamondback maintained a 30% equity interest in Deep Blue and received approximately $695 million in upfront cash proceeds. Diamondback will also have the potential to receive up to $200 million of additional cash proceeds through performance-based earnouts until the end of 2028.

With nearly 2,000 miles of pipeline and millions of barrels per day of capacity, Deep Blue delivers comprehensive water management services in the critically important Midland Basin – from gathering and transporting to treating, recycling and disposing of produced water.

"We're excited to add EDS to our rapidly growing independent water infrastructure platform, the largest in the Midland Basin," said Scott Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Blue. "The integration of EDS will create tremendous value for current and prospective customers who seek operational excellence and commercial synergies. This acquisition exemplifies our ability to scale alongside rising industry demand, as we continuously develop sustainable solutions that contribute to the Texas economy and U.S. energy leadership."

In conjunction with the transaction, Deep Blue successfully closed a $950 million seven-year senior secured term loan B facility to fund a portion of the purchase price and pay down a revolving credit facility. Deep Blue received inaugural corporate ratings of BB- from Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings and Ba3 from Moody's Investors Service, with a stable outlook from all three agencies.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as lead financial advisor to Deep Blue.

About Deep Blue

Deep Blue is headquartered in The Woodlands and Midland, Texas and develops, owns and operates integrated midstream water infrastructure networks to manage water for exploration and production companies throughout the Midland Basin. The Company's mission is to create value for its customers and stakeholders by addressing their long-term water management requirements through integrated pipeline systems and sustainable water management practices. Deep Blue's goal is to minimize disposal through water recycling and advanced technologies such as desalination and enhanced evaporation. For more information about Deep Blue, please visit: www.deepbluewater.com .

Deep Blue Media Contact
Shahreen Abedin
+1 (347) 419-2657
sabedin@themach1group.com

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information about Diamondback please visit: www.diamondbackenergy.com .

Diamondback Investor Contact
Adam Lawlis
+1 (432) 221-7467
alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com

About Five Point Infrastructure

Five Point Infrastructure LLC is a private equity and infrastructure investor focused on investments within the North American powered land, surface management, water management, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded by industry veterans with demonstrated records of success investing in, building, and running infrastructure companies. Based in Houston, Texas, Five Point has approximately $8 billion of assets under management across multiple investment funds. For more information about Five Point, please visit: www.fpinfra.com .

Five Point Infrastructure Media Contact
Daniel Yunger / Nathaniel Shahan
Kekst CNC
Daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / Nathaniel.shahan@kekstcnc.com


RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" ), a battery materials company specializing in the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce it has entered a 50-50 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith") to build a 2,000 metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. The initial plant, estimated to cost US$25 million will be dedicated to processing and converting lithium-ion battery waste into valuable resources such as lithium-ion battery precursor cathode active material, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and lithium carbonate.

The parties have agreed to build their first commercial scale battery recycling facility and contribute 50% of the required capital in three initial stages, with the balance being advanced as required to fund construction and start-up costs. The Zenith contribution (50%) will be funded in cash and RecycLiCo will receive a 10% interest in the joint venture company in return for a license of its technology, with the balance (40%) of its interest in cash.

A Further Step in the Development of a Fully Integrated U.S. Rare Earth Element Supply Chain

  • Energy Fuels and Hyperion have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate the potential supply of monazite sands from the Titan Project in Tennessee to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah for the production of rare earth products.

  • Monazite is a very valuable rare earth-bearing mineral, planned to be produced at the Titan Project as a component of its heavy mineral sand concentrate product.

  • The MOU highlights the potential importance of Hyperion's Titan Project, as Energy Fuels advances its initiatives to establish a fully integrated, low-cost U.S rare earth element supply chain.

  • Energy Fuels and Hyperion will also evaluate a potential arrangement to collaborate in the development of an integrated U.S. rare earth supply chain.

Energy Fuels Inc. ("Energy Fuels") (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) and Hyperion Metals Limited ("Hyperion") (ASX: HYM) are pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (" MOU ") for the supply of natural monazite sands (" Monazite ") from Hyperion's Titan Project in Tennessee (the " Titan Project "). Energy Fuels plans to produce mixed rare earth element (" REE ") products from processing the Monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah .

Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters, led by the United States, Russia, Iran and China, which together supplied more than half the world’s natural gas production, according to data from the Energy Institute.

European production extended its long-term decline, weighed down by lower volumes from Norway, the UK and the Netherlands.

Charbone Hydrogen


(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement d'un montant de 2 050 000 $ (l' « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») que la Société avait émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures d'un montant en principal total de 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %.

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures of an amount of $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debenture" ) by amending certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that the Company issued in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures.

Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky.

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky

“So the de-risking of the top two zones allows us to, what we predict, go to 50,000 boe per day, and then hold that flat for a long period of time. What we need to do now is take the other zones and apply more work and more capital to those … And as we see the 500 locations today, that may expand over a period of time and change how we develop the asset.”

In the near term, Zakresky said the company has several wells ready for production, following the recent completion of a production facility, allowing a systematic ramp up to about 7,000 to 8,000 boe per day by October. He noted that future growth to 16,000 boe per day over the next couple of years would depend largely on commodity prices and available capital.

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

