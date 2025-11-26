Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Gillian Doran, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Ms. Doran continues to hold 51,271 shares and share incentive scheme awards, and another 89,738 shares under the Performance Share Plan that have not yet vested.

Name of Executive Director

Gillian Doran

Name of Company

AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date of transaction

24 November 2025

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares

Class of security

Ordinary shares

Number of securities sold

22,033

Price per security

US$82.4727 1

Value of transaction (excluding fees)

US$1,817,120.26

Nature and extent of interest

Direct, Beneficial

  1. Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$82.3200 to US$82.6000 inclusive.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Media
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors
Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AngloGold AshantiAUNYSE:AUJSE:ANGGold Investing
AU
The Conversation (0)
CopAur Minerals Inc.

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the press release on November 24th, 2025, by Omega Pacific Resources Ltd (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega"), that CopAur and Omega (the "Parties") have completed an amendment of the Williams Property (the "Property")... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Samples Up to 2,753 g/t AgEq in Underground Sampling Campaign at its La Joya Silver Project

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE:SLV)(OTCQX:SLVDF)(FSE:4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report underground sample assay results and preliminary geologic modeling of existing high-grade drill results in support of an exploration and mining strategy shift from open pit to... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF ) (" Rio Silver " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a corporate update outlining ongoing operational preparations and strategic initiatives as the Company advances toward becoming a high-grade silver producer in Peru, the world's second-largest... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for its Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims

Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims

(TheNewswire) Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Vancouver, Canada, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land position at its 100%... Keep Reading...
Bert Dohmen

Bert Dohmen: Gold Price Going "Much Higher," Silver to Play Catch Up

Bert Dohmen, founder and CEO of Dohmen Capital Research, discusses precious metals.He believes gold's fundamentals support "much higher prices" for a number of years, and sees silver doing even better as the US faces down the specter of potential deflation. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies. The creation of a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as a US dollar... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG)

Harvest Gold Discovers New Mineralized Horizon At The Trench 1B Target: Provides Results From The First Six Holes Of Its Mosseau Drill Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / November 25, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the first series of assay results from its maiden drill program at its Mosseau property in the Urban Barry... Keep Reading...
Armory Mining to Reprocess Historical Airborne Geophysical Data at Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

Armory Mining to Reprocess Historical Airborne Geophysical Data at Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - November 25, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") is pleased to announce plans to reprocess historical airborne geophysical data from its Riley Creek Antimony-Gold Project using modern... Keep Reading...
BTU Announces Closing of Over Subscribed Flow Through Financing

BTU Announces Closing of Over Subscribed Flow Through Financing

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) announces that, further to the news release of November 11, 2025, the Company has closed the previously announced, over-subscribed non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares by the issuance of 17,700,000... Keep Reading...
Hands holding a wooden block with a handshake and checkmark symbol.

Barrick Regains Control of Mali Gold Mine, Agrees to Pay US$430 Million Settlement

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) has taken a major step toward ending its months-long standoff with Mali, confirming a deal that will restore its control over one of Africa’s most productive gold operations.After reports that the two sides had reached an agreement in principle circulated last... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Receives Conditional Approval from the TSXV for $6 Million Financing with Institutional Investor

Rare Earth Investing

China’s Rare Earths Crackdown Puts MP Materials in the Spotlight

Energy Investing

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Copper Investing

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Canada, India Close to Resuming Uranium Trade After Diplomatic Freeze