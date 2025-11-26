Dealings in Securities by an Executive Director of AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Gillian Doran, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Ms. Doran continues to hold 51,271 shares and share incentive scheme awards, and another 89,738 shares under the Performance Share Plan that have not yet vested.
Name of Executive Director
Gillian Doran
Name of Company
Date of transaction
24 November 2025
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of shares
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities sold
22,033
Price per security
US$82.4727 1
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
US$1,817,120.26
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
