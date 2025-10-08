DDC Enterprise Raises $124 Million with Participation from PAG Pegasus Fund and Mulana Investment - Founder Norma Chu Joins Round with $3 Million Investment to Advance Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSEAMERICAN: DDC), a publicly listed company pioneering Bitcoin treasury adoption, today announced it has secured investment agreements for a $124 million equity financing round. The issuance price of $10.00 per Class A share is set close to the average closing price over the last 15 trading days and represents a 16% premium to the Company's October 7, 2025 closing Class A share price.

The investment round is led by a distinguished consortium of investors, including PAG Pegasus Fund and Mulana Investment Management. OKG Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of OKG Technology Holdings Limited also participated in this round of investment. DDC's Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO Norma Chu is also personally investing $3 million, underscoring her confidence and long-term alignment with shareholders.

Further demonstrating confidence in the company's strategic direction and long-term value creation, essentially all the participating investors' capital, including the Founder's, is committed to a 180-day lock-up period from the closing date.

The newly raised capital will support the execution of DDC's Bitcoin treasury strategy and further strengthen its position as a leading institutional player in the global Bitcoin treasury space.

Management and Investor Commentary

"We are proud to welcome PAG Pegasus Fund, OKG, and Mulana as strategic partners and shareholders, representing some of the most admired names in global finance and digital assets. Their investment is a strong endorsement of our vision and the growing importance of public Bitcoin treasuries. This financing round contributes not only capital, but also substantial strategic value and momentum as we advance DDC's position as a global leader in the institutional Bitcoin space. It marks an important step in a broader set of planned financing designed to support our long-term strategy."

-- Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of DDC Enterprise

"DDC's leadership has consistently shown a deep understanding of market needs and a strong ability to execute. As DDC embarks on its next stage of growth, we recognize the potential for their platform to expand well beyond their core business. Our decision to invest reflects our anticipation for what DDC could accomplish as it accelerates and evolves."

-- Jack Li, Partner and Founder of PAG Pegasus Fund

"DDC sets a new standard in the Bitcoin treasury space by combining rigorous discipline with rapid execution in an environment often marked by speculation. They have thoughtfully developed an institutional-grade blueprint for integrating Bitcoin treasury management into a public company framework. This blend of strategic vision and operational excellence aligns closely with Mulana's core investment principles. We are proud to support DDC's pursuit of one of the most ambitious Bitcoin accumulation strategies ever undertaken by a public company."

-- Gillian Wu, Founder & CEO, Mulana Investment Management

With 1,058 BTC already secured and a goal of 10,000 BTC by year-end 2025, DDC continues to execute a disciplined roadmap of strategic financing and partnerships aimed at strengthening its position among the world's leading institutional Bitcoin treasuries.

Maxim Group LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands, DDC is at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz .

About PAG Pegasus Fund

PAG Pegasus Fund is a hybrid investment vehicle that seeks outsized returns by targeting opportunities related to industry disruption and market dislocations in public and private markets globally.

About OKG Technology Holdings Limited

OKG Technology Holdings Limited (HKEX: 1499) is a listed company on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company is providing custody services for digital assets, operating proprietary trading in digital assets and is dedicated to build the world's leading blockchain technology enterprise.

About Mulana Investment Management

Mulana Investment Management Limited is a Hong Kong–based digital asset and fintech investment firm founded by Gillian Wu. Licensed by the Hong Kong SFC (Type 1, 4, 5, and 9), Mulana focuses on bridging institutional capital with emerging opportunities in blockchain and digital finance. Wu previously held senior leadership roles at Sinohope Asset, formerly Huobi Asset Management and Anbang Insurance Group, and co-founded Neptune Mutual, an on-chain parametric cover company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements.

Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to the success and benefits of the partnership between DDC and Wintermute, business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, the Company's goals and future activity, and any statements on the closings of offerings under financing transactions and the satisfaction of closing conditions and use of proceeds in the offerings. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports, including a Form 6-K which with copies of the definitive documents related to the above transactions, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov . It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:
DDC Investor Relations & Media Relations:
Yujia Zhai | ddc@orangegroupadvisors.com
DDC Enterprise Press Inquiries: pr@ddc.xyz

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

DDC EnterpriseDDCNYSEAMERICAN:DDCFintech Investing
DDC
The Conversation (0)
Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-1511 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-1511 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

NUV-1511 is the first clinical candidate from the company's novel drug-drug conjugate platform Company anticipates initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical study of NUV-1511 in 1H 2024 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 and Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide are ongoing Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023 Strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023 Announced formation of oncology-focused... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Scientific Advisory Board members bring significant global expertise in oncology drug and clinical development Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023 Strong balance sheet with cash, cash... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Related News

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Copper Investing

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California