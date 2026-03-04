DDC Enterprise Limited Reports Preliminary Unaudited Record High 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ; Expands Bitcoin Treasury to 2,183 BTC

DDC Enterprise Limited (the "Company," "we," or "DDC") (NYSE American: DDC), today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company expects to report record revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA driven by growth and margin expansion in its consumer food business. Final audited results are expected to be released in mid-April 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304003561/en/

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Expected to be in the range of $39.0 million to $41.0 million , representing a record high for the Company.
  • Organic Growth: Excluding the strategic downsizing of U.S. operations, core revenue grew 11% to 17% year-over-year .
  • Gross Profit Margin: Expected to be between 28% and 30% , reflecting improved operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: The Company expects to report positive Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2025, a significant turnaround from a loss of $3.5 million in 2024, driven by disciplined cost control and higher-margin sales.

Core Consumer Food Business Performance

DDC's core consumer food business delivered strong operating performance in 2025. The Company also evaluates Core Consumer Food Business Adjusted EBITDA , which excludes costs associated with the Company's Bitcoin treasury strategy, as well as non-cash mark-to-market fair value adjustments associated with Bitcoin holdings. Core Consumer Food Business Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $5.5 million and $6.0 million for 2025.

Bitcoin Treasury Update

In the first half of 2025, DDC initiated a long-term Bitcoin accumulation strategy to serve as a primary treasury reserve asset.

  • As of December 31, 2025, the Company held 1,183 BTC.
  • As of February 28, 2026, holdings increased to 2,118 BTC.
  • Today, the Company announces an additional purchase of 65 BTC, bringing total Bitcoin holdings to 2,183 BTC .

Management Commentary

"We are proud to close 2025 with record revenue and positive Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the strength and improving profitability of our consumer food business," said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of DDC. "We are building a disciplined, growth-oriented food platform with real operating leverage, while allocating capital to Bitcoin with a long-term horizon that matches our conviction. We believe this balanced approach, combining a resilient consumer business with strategic treasury accumulation, positions DDC to create durable long-term value for our shareholders."

(1)

For full-year 2025, the Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA", a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income/(loss) excluding interest, tax expense, foreign currency exchange gain/(loss), impairment loss for long-term assets, depreciation and amortization, non-cash market-to-market fair value adjustments associated with financial instruments including Bitcoin holdings and share-based compensation.

ABOUT DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands, DDC is now at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about NYSE and SEC compliance, estimated revenue, margins, cash and growth and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Investors:
Yujia Zhai
OG Advisory Group
ddc@orangegroupadvisors.com

Media:
pr@ddc.xyz

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

DDC EnterpriseDDCNYSEAMERICAN:DDCfintech investing
DDC
The Conversation (0)
Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-1511 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-1511 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

NUV-1511 is the first clinical candidate from the company's novel drug-drug conjugate platform Company anticipates initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical study of NUV-1511 in 1H 2024 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 and Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide are ongoing Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023 Strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023 Announced formation of oncology-focused... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Scientific Advisory Board members bring significant global expertise in oncology drug and clinical development Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today... Keep Reading...
Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023 Strong balance sheet with cash, cash... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Northisle Announces Total Financing of $115 million Including Wheaton Precious Metals Placement of $5 million and Update on Public Offering

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

Related News

gold investing

SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal

copper investing

Teck VP Highlights China's Major Role in Evolving Copper Markets

uranium investing

Cameco Signs US$2.6 Billion Uranium Deal With India to Fuel Nuclear Expansion

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor

copper investing

VIDEO - BTV Visits Atlas Salt, Graphene Manufacturing, Telescope Innovations, Nevada Organic Phosphate, Maple Gold, Intrepid Metals and Nine Mile Metals