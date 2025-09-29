DDC Enterprise Appoints Dave Chapman to Bitcoin Visionary Council, Bolstering Leadership in Corporate Bitcoin Strategy

DDC Enterprise Limited ("DDC" or the "Company"), a global leader in corporate Bitcoin treasury innovation and Asian food platform, today announced the appointment of Dave Chapman , Co-Founder of OSL, to its Bitcoin Visionary Council (BVC) . Mr. Chapman joins as the second external member of the Council, following the appointment of Yat Siu , Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929187854/en/
The DDC Bitcoin Visionary Council was established to bring together leading minds in Bitcoin, macro strategy, regulation, and technology to guide DDC in its ambition to building one of the largest and most thoughtful Bitcoin treasuries in the world. The Council supports DDC's broader mission to create long-term shareholder value by aligning corporate infrastructure and capital markets with the highest industry standards.
About Dave Chapman
Mr. Dave Chapman is a distinguished pioneer and thought leader in the digital asset industry with over a decade of experience shaping the evolution of blockchain and fintech markets. He was the Co-Founder of OSL Group (HKSE: 0863), one of the world's leading digital asset and fintech companies, where he played a pivotal role in driving institutional adoption, regulatory compliance, and the firm's growth into a respected global market participant.
Since discovering Bitcoin in 2012, Mr. Chapman has been a vocal advocate for raising industry standards around transparency, compliance, and security, helping to promote broader institutional acceptance. His entrepreneurial ventures include co-founding ANX International, one of the earliest and largest blockchain solution providers, and Octagon Strategy, which grew to become Asia's largest over-the-counter (OTC) digital asset trading platform at the time of its launch in 2016.
Mr. Chapman presently serves on the Advisory Board of Hex Trust, a fully licensed digital asset custodian, where he provides strategic guidance on regulatory and operational matters. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at global financial institutions including HSBC, Credit Suisse, Barclays Capital, ABN AMRO, and Bear Stearns, developing expertise in risk analysis, order management systems, and institutional trading platforms. This dual perspective allows him to bridge traditional finance with the emerging digital economy effectively.
Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Chapman is actively engaged in philanthropy. He serves as a Board Director of the Cambodian Children's Fund, supporting education and healthcare initiatives for disadvantaged youth, and volunteers as a swim coach with the Splash Foundation, empowering migrant workers and domestic helpers through community swimming programs.
Leadership Commentary
"Dave brings unmatched institutional and regulatory expertise to our Council," said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of DDC. "His pioneering work with OSL and Octagon Strategy has paved the way for Bitcoin adoption in Asia's capital markets. We're thrilled to welcome him to join us in building an innovative, robust Bitcoin treasury strategy on a global scale."
"I'm honored to join DDC's Visionary Council at such a pivotal time," said Dave Chapman . "I've admired their disciplined yet ambitious approach to building their Bitcoin treasury—distinguished by its speed, scale, and robust infrastructure. I look forward to contributing to this exciting journey."
The appointment follows DDC's record-setting H1 2025 earnings, where the Company reported profitability across its core operations. Most recently, DDC expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 1,058 BTC—continuing its disciplined accumulation strategy and achieving a BTC yield of 1,556% since May. As the Company scales both its operating business and Bitcoin treasury, the Visionary Council plays a critical role in guiding DDC's approach to growth, risk management, and infrastructure investment to support long-term value creation.
About DDC Enterprise Limited
DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands, DDC is at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz .
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements.
Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, and the Company's goals and future activity under the financing transactions described above, including the statements on the closings of the offerings and the satisfaction of closing conditions and use of proceeds in the offerings. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports, including a Form 6-K which with copies of the definitive documents related to the above transactions, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov . It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929187854/en/
Media & Investor Contacts:
DDC Investor Relations
Orange Group | Yujia Zhai
ddc@orangegroupadvisors.com
DDC Press and Media
pr@ddc.xyz