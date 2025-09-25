DDC Enterprise Acquires Additional 50 BTC, Reinforcing Steady and Disciplined Treasury Strategy

DDC Enterprise Limited ("DDC" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy and a global Asian food platform, today announced the acquisition of an additional 50 BTC , bringing its total holdings to 1,058 BTC .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925180166/en/

This latest purchase continues DDC's consistent approach to Bitcoin accumulation, even as broader market sentiment remains cautious. The Company remains committed to its strategy of responsibly building one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries globally.

Purchase Highlights:

  • Treasury Growth: Increases treasury holdings by 50 BTC. DDC's average cost per bitcoin holding is USD 108,665.
  • BTC Milestone: Reaches 1,058 BTC.
  • Improved Yield: 1556% Yield increase compared to its first purchase in May 2025.
  • Shareholder Value: The updated holdings translate to 0.105808 BTC per 1,000 DDC shares.

"We believe in a disciplined, long-term strategy—not a one-time bet," said Norma Chu , Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of DDC. "Every purchase demonstrates our conviction that Bitcoin is the strongest foundation for preserving and growing shareholder value over decades. We remain focused on our goal: 10,000 BTC by the end of this year."

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands, DDC is at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz .

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements.

Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to business prospects, accumulation of Bitcoin, and the Company's goals and future activity under the financing transactions described above, including the statements on the closings of the offerings and the satisfaction of closing conditions and use of proceeds in the offerings. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 20-F, 6-K and other reports, including a Form 6-K which with copies of the definitive documents related to the above transactions, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available at www.sec.gov . It is also inherent in forward-looking statements for there to be risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

