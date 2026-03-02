Dave McKay of RBC to speak at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

 Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) will be participating in a fireside chat with Derek Neldner, CEO and Group Head, RBC Capital Markets, taking place in New York on March 10, 2026 at 12:15 p.m. (ET).

A link to the live webcast will be available on RBC's website at rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html on March 10, 2026. The webcast will be archived for twelve months.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804

Media contact:
Tracy Tong, Financial Communications, tracy.tong@rbc.com 437-655-1915

 

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/02/c1246.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

