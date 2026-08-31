Dave McKay of RBC to speak at Scotiabank Annual Financials Summit

Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY), is scheduled to speak on a live webcast at the Scotiabank Annual Financials Summit on September 9, 2026. The webcast will begin at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

RBC

A link to the live webcast will be available on RBC's website at https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.html on September 9, 2026. The webcast will be archived for three months.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804

Media contact:
Heather Colquhoun, Financial Communications, heather.colquhoun@rbc.com, 437-994-5044

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/31/c6277.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

royal bank of canadaRY:CCtsx:ryNYSE:RYfintech investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Tops US$90 Amid Latest US-Iran Clash in Strait of Hormuz

precious metals investing

Gold and Silver's Next Leg: Expert Strategies for the Coming Precious Metals Boom

gold investing

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

zinc investing

Zinc Price Hits 4-Year High as Silver and Lead Credits Rewrite Mine Economics

precious metals investing

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

base metals investing

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement