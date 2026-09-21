Dateline Files Motion to Resume Operations at Colosseum

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR,OTC:DTREF)(OTCID:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) has taken the first step towards resuming work at its Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Project in California, filing a motion to stay the preliminary injunction while its appeal is heard.

On Friday, September 11, 2026, a trial attorney with the Department of Justice's (DOJ), and Dateline's attorney, notified counsel for plaintiff, National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) that the DOJ, on one hand, and Colosseum Rare Metals, Inc. (CRM) and its parent Dateline Resources Limited on the other, intend to move for a stay pending appeal of the District Court's August 10, 2026 order granting a preliminary injunction and enjoining operations by the Company within the Mojave National Preserve.

A request to stay an injunction goes first to the Judge that issued it. The motion was filed on 18 September 2026 (US time) in the US District Court for the Central District of California by Dateline and CRM. It will be heard by Judge Christina A. Snyder, who issued the preliminary injunction on 10 August 2026 in proceedings brought by NPCA against the US Government.

Dateline Managing Director Stephen Baghdadi commented:

"This filing starts the clock. We have put strong evidence before the District Court and we will now have a clear path to the Ninth Circuit from here. Our focus is on getting back to work at Colosseum as soon as we can."

Copies of public filings are available at: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/73194892/national-parks-conservation-association-v-us-department-of-the-interior

This ASX announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Disclosure Committee

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi
Managing Director
+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell
Corporate & Investor Relations Manager
+61 400 466 226
a.rowell@dtraux.com
www.datelineresources.com.au

Follow Dateline on socials:
X - @Dateline_DTR
Truth Social - @dateline_resources
LinkedIn - dateline-resources
YouTube - @dateline.resources

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR,OTC:DTREF)(OTCID:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the HREE potential at Colosseum has commenced. A Bankable Feasibility Study was completed on the project in May 2026.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited



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