Dateline Chairman Invests $1.95 million through Options Exercise

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR,OTC:DTREF)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) notes that the Company's Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Mark Johnson AO, has invested A$1.95 million into the Company via the exercise of Options that he held.

Mr Johnson holds his shares via Mutual Trust Pty Ltd, a third-party custodian service provider.

Following the conversion of the Options, Mr Johnson has increased his stake from 12.7% to 15.3% of the issued capital in the Company.

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi
Managing Director
+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell
Corporate & Investor Relations Manager
+61 400 466 226
a.rowell@dtraux.com
www.datelineresources.com.au

Follow Dateline on socials:
X - @Dateline_DTR
Truth Social - @dateline_resources
LinkedIn - dateline-resources
YouTube - @dateline.resources

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR,OTC:DTREF)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum has commenced.

On 11 May 2026, Dateline announced that the BFS economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated a pre-tax NPV5 of US$785 million and a pre-tax IRR of 49.5% using a gold price of US$4,200/oz.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited



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