Daniel Holzer joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Westport, CT

UBS Global Wealth Management US today announced that Daniel Holzer has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. Dan joins the UBS Westport, Connecticut office, which is managed by Market Director Jim Miller and is part of the Greater New York Market, led by Market Executive Mara Glassel.

"On behalf of UBS, we're excited to welcome Dan to the firm," said Jim Miller, Market Director at UBS Wealth Management. "His industry experience and dedication to his clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having him help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market."

A dedicated financial advisor for his entire 29-year career, Dan joins UBS after a long tenure at Morgan Stanley. Known for his strong work ethic and deep expertise in structured products, Dan is passionate about delivering exceptional service and tailored solutions to his clients. He is especially excited to join UBS because of its unparalleled platform and reputation as the world's leading global wealth manager.

Raised in Manhattan, Dan Holtzer attended Horace Mann School before earning his degree from the Johns Hopkins University. He and his wife, Barbara, now reside in Fairfield, Connecticut with their two sons.

