Daniel Holzer joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Westport, CT

UBS Global Wealth Management US today announced that Daniel Holzer has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. Dan joins the UBS Westport, Connecticut office, which is managed by Market Director Jim Miller and is part of the Greater New York Market, led by Market Executive Mara Glassel.
"On behalf of UBS, we're excited to welcome Dan to the firm," said Jim Miller, Market Director at UBS Wealth Management. "His industry experience and dedication to his clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having him help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market."
A dedicated financial advisor for his entire 29-year career, Dan joins UBS after a long tenure at Morgan Stanley. Known for his strong work ethic and deep expertise in structured products, Dan is passionate about delivering exceptional service and tailored solutions to his clients. He is especially excited to join UBS because of its unparalleled platform and reputation as the world's leading global wealth manager.
Raised in Manhattan, Dan Holtzer attended Horace Mann School before earning his degree from the Johns Hopkins University. He and his wife, Barbara, now reside in Fairfield, Connecticut with their two sons.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.9 trillion dollars of invested assets as per third quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110965191/en/
Christina Aquilina
Christina.Aquilina@ubs.com