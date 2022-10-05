Life Science NewsInvesting News

- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company"), the global science and technology innovator, today published its 2022 Sustainability Report which highlights the progress of the Company's sustainability program. Danaher also announced it has set a new goal to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50.4% by 2032, compared to a baseline year of 2021—aligning to the prevailing climate science goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"Every day across Danaher, we work to positively impact the world around us in meaningful ways," said Rainer Blair , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We feel a strong sense of responsibility to exceed the expectations of our stakeholders across the many facets of sustainability, and within this challenge we see tremendous opportunity to help all our stakeholders Realize Life's Potential . Thanks to the driving force of the Danaher Business System, we have made notable progress across our sustainability endeavors this year and are excited to set our future ambitions even higher."

This year's report conveys the depth and scope of Danaher's commitment to sustainability and details several important milestones the Company achieved across its three sustainability strategic pillars during the past year:

Innovating Products That Improve Lives and Our Planet
Investing in our innovation ecosystem

  • Danaher hired approximately 4,000 new research and development (R&D) associates and invested $1.7 billion in R&D in 2021—up nearly 30% year-over-year.
  • Danaher continued building out its science & technology ecosystem, adding several globally recognized physician scientists to serve as chief science and/or technology officers across the organization.
  • Armed with the DBS Innovation Engine, Danaher launched several breakthrough technologies and solutions across scientific disciplines and end market applications.

Building the Best Team
Expanded commitment to diversity and inclusion (D+I)

  • The Company adopted the Danaher DEI Policy which details its commitment to diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organization.
  • In 2021, over 40% of Danaher's nearly 20,000 global new hires were women and nearly 75% of U.S. new hires were diverse (women and/or people of color).
  • Danaher maintained pay equity across gender and racial/ethnic groups in the U.S. in 2021 and expanded the scope of this analysis to now include short-term incentive compensation in addition to base pay.

Protecting Our Environment
Established ambitious new GHG emission reduction target

  • Danaher announced a new 2032 goal to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50.4% compared to 2021 levels.
  • This new goal builds upon a more than 29% reduction in Danaher's Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (normalized to revenue) from 2019 to 2021, which substantially exceeded the Company's original five-year reduction target of 15%.
  • Building on existing DBS tools dedicated to reducing energy and minimizing waste, the team is further leveraging the power of DBS to develop and pilot a Water Stewardship Toolkit to help Danaher facilities around the world optimize water use.

"As global stewards of the environment, we recognize an increasingly urgent need to take swift action to address climate change. The progress we achieved against our original GHG emissions target gives us confidence as we embrace a bold new goal, and we expect that our powerful suite of DBS tools and processes will be a key driver of future reductions," Mr. Blair concluded. "We know that when we bring together the scope and scale of our innovations, the passion and dedication of our team, and our deeply ingrained commitment to continuous improvement, the potential for long-term positive impact is limitless."

SUSTAINABILITY AT DANAHER

Danaher is committed to helping generations of our stakeholders Realize Life's Potential by innovating products that improve lives and our planet, building the best team, and protecting our environment. Our dedication to continuous improvement drives us to positively impact the world around us every day and the Danaher Business System is a uniquely powerful system for supporting these ambitions. To learn more about Danaher's sustainability initiatives and to read or download the 2022 sustainability report, please visit www.danaher.com/sustainability

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including any statements regarding events or developments that we anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, those set forth in our SEC filings, including our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

