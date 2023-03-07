RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Danaher Partners with the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Cellular Immunotherapies to Address Manufacturing Challenges Impacting the Uptake of Cell Therapies

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator, today announced a strategic partnership with the University of Pennsylvania ( Penn ) focusing on cell therapy innovation. The multi-year partnership aims to develop new technologies that will improve the consistency of clinical outcomes for patients and overcome manufacturing bottlenecks in the delivery of next generation engineered cell products.

There are currently six CAR T cell therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and at least 560 programs in ongoing clinical trials. This scale of clinical development indicates the potential the biopharma industry sees for these therapies to improve the treatment landscape for patients with limited options today. However, the impact of cell therapies on human health is being limited by an inability to scale manufacturing in a cost- and time-effective way.

Vanessa Almendro , VP, Science and Technology Innovation, Danaher , said: "Our understanding of science is evolving faster than ever, but to efficiently translate these discoveries into potentially life-changing therapies we need an equivalent acceleration in manufacturing innovation. We are delighted to be partnering with the CAR T pioneers at Penn and believe that combining our expertise in science and technology will help bring the next generation of cell therapies to patients faster."

Carl H. June , MD, Richard W. Vague Professor of Immunotherapy, University of Pennsylvania , said: "We look forward to working together to address some of the current challenges of the complex manufacturing process for CAR T cell therapy and to maximize the impact of these cellular immunotherapies for more patients in need."

The Beacon for Cell Therapy Innovation with Penn is a part of the Danaher Beacons program, which funds pioneering scientific research carried out in academic settings. The ultimate objective of this program is to develop innovative technologies and applications that can improve human health. The program's focus areas include genomic medicines, precision diagnostics, next generation biomanufacturing, human systems, and data sciences.

The focus of this Beacon will be on product solutions that address bottlenecks impacting cell therapy manufacturing yield and quality. Penn's work will be led by Joseph Fraietta , PhD, assistant professor of Microbiology; Saar Gill , MD, PhD, associate professor of Hematology-Oncology; Friederike Herbst-Nowrouzi , PhD, director of the Human Genome Editing Laboratory; and Megan Suhoski , PhD, director, Product Development Laboratory. All of the principal investigators involved are part of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, led by Carl June .

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

Abbott Receives FDA Clearance for First Commercially Available Lab-based Blood Test to Help Evaluate Concussion

  • New test will run on Abbott's Alinity® i laboratory instrument, complementing Abbott's rapid i-STAT TBI Plasma test, cleared by the FDA in 2021
  • Given the significant number of Alinity i instruments in use in labs across the U.S., Abbott's lab test will make concussion testing available to more people across the country
  • Test helps doctors evaluate patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), commonly known as concussion, by ruling out the need for a CT scan

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for what will be the first commercially available laboratory traumatic brain injury (TBI) blood test, making it widely available to hospitals in the United States . The test, which runs on Abbott's Alinity® i laboratory instrument, will provide clinicians with an objective way to quickly assess individuals with mild TBIs, also known as concussions.

Abbott's Alinity i TBI lab test offers a new reliable result in 18 minutes to help clinicians quickly assess concussion and triage patients. For those with negative results, it rules out the need for a CT scan and can eliminate wait time at the hospital. The test measures two biomarkers in the blood that, in elevated concentrations, are tightly correlated to brain injury.

Medtronic PulseSelect PFA System demonstrates impressive results in landmark PULSED AF global IDE trial

ACC.23/WCC late-breaking data: PULSED AF, one of the most rigorously executed PFA clinical studies to date, exceeds safety and efficacy performance goals in the treatment of paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that its PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System exceeded its safety performance goal, with an adverse event rate of 0.7%, one of the lowest adverse event rates of any prior U.S. FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial for atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation or any multi-center PFA study. PULSED AF exceeded the threshold for its efficacy performance goal and further, clinical success, freedom from recurrence of any symptomatic atrial arrhythmias, was at least 80% for each patient cohort. Findings from the PULSED AF Pivotal Trial were presented as a late-breaking trial today at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23WCC) and simultaneously published in Circulation.

U.S. FDA Clears Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 2 and FreeStyle Libre® 3 Sensors for Integration with Automated Insulin Delivery Systems

  • Abbott's world's leading 1 and affordable 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) sensors are cleared for connectivity with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems in the U.S.
  • Sensors also cleared for use by children as young as two years old, for use by women with diabetes who are pregnant, and for wear time up to 15 days

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system sensors for integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems. Abbott modified the sensors to enable integration with AID systems.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 iCGM system

"Our goal is to make diabetes care as easy as possible," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president for Abbott's diabetes care business. "The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is already the most prescribed CGM in the United States³ and, with the integration of automated insulin delivery systems, people in the U.S. will soon have an affordable 2 option to pair with insulin pumps. This means less time thinking about diabetes and more time living."

AID systems help people manage daily diabetes care by automatically adjusting and administering the insulin delivered by an insulin pump based on real-time glucose data from their FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors.

Abbott is working with leading insulin pump manufacturers to integrate their systems with the FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors as soon as possible. The company is partnering with Insulet and Tandem for future integrations in multiple countries, including the U.S. Outside the U.S., Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is already authorized to work with the mylife™ Loop solution from Ypsomed and CamDiab in Germany , with additional launches in the UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned for the first half of this year.

The modified sensors were also cleared for use by children as young as two years old and for wear time up to 15 days. Current FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors available today in the U.S. are approved for people four years and older and have a wear time of up to 14 days.

Additionally, the clearance allows for FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors – both those available today and the modified sensors available in the future – to be used by women with all types of diabetes (Type 1, Type 2 and gestational) who are pregnant.

The modified FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors will be available in the U.S. later this year. Over time, the modified sensors will replace the current FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 sensors available today in the U.S.

The FreeStyle Libre portfolio is the number one sensor-based glucose monitoring system in the world 1 , having changed the lives of 4.5 million people across more than 60 countries 4 by providing breakthrough technology that is accessible and affordable. 2

Important Safety Information
Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us safety info.

About Abbott
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott- , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

  1. Data based on the number of users worldwide for FreeStyle Libre family of personal CGMs compared to the number of users for other leading personal CGM brands and based on CGM sales dollars compared to other leading personal CGM brands.
  2. Based on a comparison of list prices of the FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 systems versus competitors' CGM systems, assuming annual use of one receiver (or equivalent hardware) and quantity of transmitters and/or sensors according to use life. The actual cost to patients may or may not be lower than other CGM systems, depending on the amount covered by insurance, if any.
  3. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Based on the number of patients assigned to each manufacturer based on last filed prescription in US Retail Pharmacy and DME.
  4. Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care.

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 iCGM system

Abbott Logo (PRNewsFoto/Abbott)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-fda-clears-abbotts-freestyle-libre-2-and-freestyle-libre-3-sensors-for-integration-with-automated-insulin-delivery-systems-301763020.html

SOURCE Abbott

Late-Breaking Data from Landmark COAPT Trial Show Long-Term Benefits of Abbott's MitraClip Device

  • New five-year data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine reinforce the long-term safety and effectiveness of MitraClip for treating secondary mitral regurgitation (MR)
  • Results show minimally invasive mitral valve repair in advanced heart failure patients reduces hospitalizations and deaths and provides durable reduction in the severity of MR
  • Historically, advanced heart failure patients battling secondary MR (a leaky mitral valve caused by problems affecting other areas of the heart) have been challenging to treat as a result of limited therapy options

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for MitraClip™, the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (MR), that demonstrate long-term benefits of the device in patients battling heart failure. The five-year results from the landmark COAPT™ trial show MitraClip is safe and effective and can cut the rate of hospitalizations while improving survival for heart failure patients with severe secondary (or functional) MR, a condition which has historically been extremely challenging to treat.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans ( March 4-6, 2023 ). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine .

New Data Show Superiority of Abbott's TriClip Device Compared to Medical Therapy for Tricuspid Regurgitation

  • Late-breaking data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine demonstrate TriClip was superior to medical therapy with significant improvements in quality of life and tricuspid regurgitation (TR)
  • Findings show TriClip, an investigational device in the U.S. to treat a leaky tricuspid valve, demonstrated safety and met the primary endpoint

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking data for the TriClip™ transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system, a first-of-its-kind minimally invasive device designed specifically for tricuspid heart valve repair. The TRILUMINATE™ Pivotal study evaluates the superiority of TriClip compared to medical therapy in treating patients with severe, symptomatic tricuspid regurgitation (TR) who are at intermediate or greater risk for open-heart surgery.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72 nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans ( March 4-6, 2023 ). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine .

Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, March 2, 2023, approved the fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

