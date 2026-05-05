Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of its common stock, payable on July 31, 2026 to holders of record on June 26, 2026.

ABOUT Danaher
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them.

Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-announces-quarterly-dividend-302763206.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DanaherDHRnyse:dhr
DHR
The Conversation (0)
Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual and special meeting which was held on May 5, 2023. Details of these matters are disclosed in the management information... Keep Reading...
ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Will offer mRNA cGMP Production from Master Cell Bank to Drug Product Made Possible with Precision Nanosystems and Cytiva Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer of DNA, RNA and proteins used in cell and gene therapies and vaccine development, will expand its mRNA production capabilities to... Keep Reading...

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2023. Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion , or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cyanide Leach Returns Strong 88% Gold Solubility at Mt Solit

Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil's SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

Related News

base metals investing

Cyanide Leach Returns Strong 88% Gold Solubility at Mt Solit

gold investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Price Staying Strong, Top Drivers I'm Watching Now

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026

gold investing

Regis, Vault Ink US$7.7 Billion Merger to Create Australia's Third Top Gold Miner

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil's SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS