Dan Simkowitz to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Dan Simkowitz, Co-President of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 15, 2026, at 11:15 a.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com .

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430

Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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