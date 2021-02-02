Peter Kadens Converts Portion of Super Voting Shares in Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Peter Kadens (the ” Holder “) announced today that on February 1, 2021 he directly and indirectly converted (the ” Conversion “) an aggregate of 11,000 super voting shares (” Super Shares “) of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (the ” Reporting Issuer “) a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer company, into 1,100,000 subordinate voting shares (the ” Subordinate Shares “) of the Reporting Issuer. The Reporting Issuer is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “GTII”.

Prior to the Conversion, the Holder held beneficial ownership or control over 55,342 Super Shares, which represented approximately 18% of the class as of February 1, 2021 .

Following the Conversion, the Holder holds beneficial ownership or control over 44,342 Super Shares, which represents approximately 15% of the class as of the date hereof.

Each Super Share carries 1,000 votes and is convertible into one multiple voting share of the Reporting Issuer (the ” Multiple Voting Share “) and each Multiple Voting Share carries 100 votes and is convertible into 100 Subordinate Voting Shares (each of which carries one vote).

The Holder is located at 990 Green Bay Road Unit 6, Winnetka, IL 60093. For further information please contact Greg Buzzell at greg@kadensholdings.com . The Reporting Issuer’s head office is located at 325 West Huron Street, Unit 700, Chicago, Illinois , 60654.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement. Company Issues 15,449,829 Units at $0.40 per Unit for Gross Proceeds of $6,179,931.60

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the “Company”, or “BioHarvest”) announces that it has closed its private placement of units at $0.40 per unit previously announced on January 21, 2021. The private placement was oversubscribed by 449,829 units and the Company has determined to accept the oversubscriptions. A total of 15,449,829 units at $0.40 per unit were issued, for gross proceeds of $6,179,932. Net proceeds after payment of commissions and finder’s fees totaling $197,023.20, was $5,982,908.

Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.45 per share for a period of one year from closing of the private placement.

Heritage Cannabis Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (the Company “) is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced overnight marketed public offering of units (each, a ” Unit “) of the Company (the ” Offering “). The Company intends to issue up to 86,000,000 Units at a price of $0.14 per Unit (the ” Issue Price “) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12,040,000, not including any exercise of the over-allotment option described below.

Canntab Granted 2nd Patent For Immediate Release Cannabidiol Formulation Tablets

Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the “Company” or “Canntab“), a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is thrilled to announce the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (“CIPO“) has allowed Canadian Patent No. CA 3050150 to Canntab, related to its proprietary cannabidiol formulations with a priority date of January 23, 2017. The term of the patent expires on January 22, 2038.

Canntab’s Legal Counsel on intellectual property, Gavin Bogle of Magyar, Bogle & O’Hara LLP said, “The allowance of Canntab’s patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office provides fundamental intellectual protection for Canntab’s innovative tableting technology and validates the years of research and development the company has conducted. The Company now has patent protection in Canada and the USA providing an international scope to the Company’s expanding portfolio of issued patents.”

World High Life Subsidiary, Love Hemp, Broadens Exposure with Extensive Product Launch into Popular UK, Ireland Stores

World High Life (OTCQB: WRHLF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp, have bounded into the new year with a product launch in almost one-thousand Holland & Barrett International retail stores and the company’s vast online presence throughout the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland.  It’s a relationship that adds plenty of exposure to the London-based CBD company as it prepares to parlay what was an extremely successful 2020 campaign into an even stronger year of sales for Love Hemp in 2021.

Love Hemp has successfully launched 10 products, including multiple sprays and capsules, across 880 Holland & Barrett stores throughout the UK and Ireland, and online at https://www.hollandandbarrett.com .  The company said that the products it placed with Holland & Barrett “contain a variety of strengths from 600 mg CBD to 3,000 mg CBD to ensure there is something for everyone whether they are a CBD beginner or an experienced consumer.”

HempFusion Wellness Inc. Becomes Exclusive CBD and Probiotics Sponsor of Loenbro Motorsports for 2021 Racing Season

The HempFusion CBD Car Debuts Tonight with Legendary Driver Steve Arpin Behind the Wheel

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (“ HempFusion ” or the Company ”), is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Loenbro Motorsports, one of the world’s leading race teams, making HempFusion CBD, a leading brand utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, and Probulin, one of the fastest growing probiotic brands in the U.S. according to SPINs reported data, the exclusive sponsors in their respective categories for the 2021 racing season.

