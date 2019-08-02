Cannabis Big News Roundup: MYM Finalizes Acquisition of BioHemp Naturals; Green Growth Brands Closes Acquisition of Spring Oaks; Cannex And 4Front Complete Merger
Danielle Adams - August 2nd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis:
- High Tide Announces 9th Celebrity License Secured by Famous Brandz and Renewal of Key Existing License
- Nextleaf Solutions Commences Trading in the United States on the OTCQB Market
- Heritage Completes Acquisition of 30 Percent of Endocanna Health Inc.
- GTEC Subsidiary Granted Processing and Medical Sales Licences by Health Canada
- Multi-State Cannabis Brand Orchid Ventures Announces Close Of Acquisition Of Certain Greenbloom Cannabis Co. Assets
- MYM Finalizes 50 Percent Acquisition of BioHemp Naturals
- The Flowr Corporation Joins Shoppers Drug Mart and TruTrace Technologies Pilot Program for Validation of Medical Cannabis
- YIELD GROWTH Signs Definitive Agreement to License 8 Products for Men’s Hemp Line to Antler Retail
- CROP Announces Signing of Commercial Real Estate Purchase Agreement by Elite Ventures for Tonopah, Nevada Property for Gross USD $24.0 Million
- Khiron Begins Pre-clinical Medical Cannabis Studies with Leading Academic Institutes in Uruguay
- Cannex And 4Front Complete Merger, Creating 4Front Ventures (New Trading Symbol: CSE:FFNT)
- Harborside Inc. Exercises Merger Option to Acquire 100 Percent Ownership of Patients Mutual Collective Corporation, Owner of Iconic Harborside Oakland Cannabis Dispensary
- Cannvas Announces Proposed Name Change, Forward Split and New Ticker “EURO”
- Green Growth Brands Announces Acquisition Closing of Florida-Based Spring Oaks
