D-Wave to Bring Commercial Quantum Computing to CES 2026, Showcasing its Award-Winning Technology and Real-World Customer Success Stories

Company to highlight how its energy-efficient quantum computers and hybrid-quantum solvers are delivering measurable benefits today and driving quantum-AI development
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced it will participate in CES 2026, as a sponsor of the CES Foundry , a two-day event at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, January 7 and 8, 2026. The CES Foundry convenes entrepreneurs, investors, government leaders, and media to explore how AI, quantum computing and blockchain are shaping the next era of technological innovation. D-Wave will showcase its award-winning annealing quantum computing technology, hybrid quantum-classical solvers, and real-world customer use cases that are demonstrating measurable performance benefits, often beyond classical computing alone.
Murray Thom, vice president of quantum technology evangelism at D-Wave, will present a masterclass and demo on Wednesday, January 7 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT, educating attendees about how to realize value from quantum computing today. Thom will share insights from commercial and research projects demonstrating how D-Wave's powerful, energy-efficient quantum computers can solve complex problems now in areas such as manufacturing, supply chain, materials science, and telecommunications. The session will also cover the potential for synergy between quantum, AI and blockchain, and provide insight into what makes this a pivotal time for exploring the integration of these important technologies.
Register for the masterclass here: https://www.ces.tech/schedule/how-quantum-computing-is-transforming-business-today/
"Showcasing quantum computing at CES, one of the world's most influential technology stages, signals that the technology is quickly moving into the mainstream," said Murray Thom. "D-Wave is uniquely positioned to demonstrate practical quantum in action, and we're excited to show how our systems are helping customers solve complex problems now, often with greater speed, efficiency, and impact than classical computing alone."
CES attendees are invited to engage with D-Wave experts, explore interactive demos, and hear talks on cutting-edge quantum developments at CES Foundry booth FT12.
To further understand what's possible with quantum computing today and how the technology is rapidly evolving, join D-Wave at its annual Qubits quantum computing user conference, January 27 and 28, 2026, in Boca Raton, Florida: https://qubits2026.dwavequantum.com/
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers — the world's largest — feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251222713181/en/
Media Contact:
D-Wave
Alex Daigle
media@dwavesys.com