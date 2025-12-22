D-Wave to Bring Commercial Quantum Computing to CES 2026, Showcasing its Award-Winning Technology and Real-World Customer Success Stories

Company to highlight how its energy-efficient quantum computers and hybrid-quantum solvers are delivering measurable benefits today and driving quantum-AI development

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced it will participate in CES 2026, as a sponsor of the CES Foundry , a two-day event at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, January 7 and 8, 2026. The CES Foundry convenes entrepreneurs, investors, government leaders, and media to explore how AI, quantum computing and blockchain are shaping the next era of technological innovation. D-Wave will showcase its award-winning annealing quantum computing technology, hybrid quantum-classical solvers, and real-world customer use cases that are demonstrating measurable performance benefits, often beyond classical computing alone.

Murray Thom, vice president of quantum technology evangelism at D-Wave, will present a masterclass and demo on Wednesday, January 7 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT, educating attendees about how to realize value from quantum computing today. Thom will share insights from commercial and research projects demonstrating how D-Wave's powerful, energy-efficient quantum computers can solve complex problems now in areas such as manufacturing, supply chain, materials science, and telecommunications. The session will also cover the potential for synergy between quantum, AI and blockchain, and provide insight into what makes this a pivotal time for exploring the integration of these important technologies.

Register for the masterclass here: https://www.ces.tech/schedule/how-quantum-computing-is-transforming-business-today/

"Showcasing quantum computing at CES, one of the world's most influential technology stages, signals that the technology is quickly moving into the mainstream," said Murray Thom. "D-Wave is uniquely positioned to demonstrate practical quantum in action, and we're excited to show how our systems are helping customers solve complex problems now, often with greater speed, efficiency, and impact than classical computing alone."

CES attendees are invited to engage with D-Wave experts, explore interactive demos, and hear talks on cutting-edge quantum developments at CES Foundry booth FT12.

To further understand what's possible with quantum computing today and how the technology is rapidly evolving, join D-Wave at its annual Qubits quantum computing user conference, January 27 and 28, 2026, in Boca Raton, Florida: https://qubits2026.dwavequantum.com/

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers — the world's largest — feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contact:
D-Wave
Alex Daigle
media@dwavesys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

D-Wave QuantumQBTSNYSE: QBTS
QBTS
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 27 th 2023, the Company has completed its acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project ("South Dufferin" or the "Project")... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors - May 27, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2023.The ten (10) nominees... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Shareholders Updates

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $25 Million Strategic Investment by Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Year-End Review 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Sells Remaining Interest in Manitoba Lithium Project to Earn-in Partner Snow Lake Energy

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Completes Acquisition of Past Producing Alpine Gold Mine, Appoints New Director

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario