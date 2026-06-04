D-Wave Certified as a Great Place To Work® Company

Employee-driven recognition highlights the strength of D-Wave's culture of collaboration, innovation and purpose as the company advances the commercialization of quantum computing

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, today announced that it has been awarded the Great Place To Work Certification™ for 2026. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback and reflects the strength of D-Wave's culture during a period of rapid growth and innovation, as the Company continues to expand the team advancing the commercialization of quantum computing.

Great Place To Work is regarded as a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to help organizations build high-performing workplaces. The certification is awarded based entirely on employee survey results evaluating trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie within the workplace.

This recognition comes at a time of continued momentum for D-Wave, as the Company scales its global workforce and intensifies its work with enterprises, research institutions and government organizations seeking to apply quantum computing to complex business and scientific challenges.

"At D-Wave, our culture is built by extraordinary people who are solving hard problems, building breakthrough technologies and helping create the market for quantum computing," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "This certification is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices and experiences of our employees. As we continue to grow rapidly, maintaining the culture that enables our people to do their best work is both a priority and a remarkable achievement."

A Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is considered the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

To explore careers at D-Wave, visit: https://www.dwavequantum.com/careers/

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .

Media Contact:
Alex Daigle
media@dwavesys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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