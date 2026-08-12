D-Wave Awarded National Research Council of Canada Funding to Advance Commercial Annealing Quantum Computing

Next-generation algorithms and open-source software will help organizations address larger, more complex optimization problems on D-Wave's Advantage2 quantum computers

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, today announced it has been awarded up to CAD $300,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada's (NRC) Applied Quantum Computing Challenge program to advance annealing quantum computing software for commercial applications.

In collaboration with the NRC, D-Wave's team located at its Quantum Centre of Engineering Excellence in Burnaby, British Columbia, will develop next-generation software and algorithms to help organizations solve larger, more complex optimization problems on D-Wave's Advantage2™ annealing quantum computers. The project will create new graph minor-embedding algorithms for D-Wave's Zephyr™ topology and integrate them into the Company's open-source Ocean™ software development kit. These algorithms perform the foundational process of mapping optimization problems to D-Wave's Advantage2 system's topology and are expected to expand the scale and complexity of computations that D-Wave's Advantage2™ systems can address across use cases including logistics, manufacturing, scheduling, resource allocation, machine learning, and quantum and materials simulation.

"Software innovation is essential to expanding the performance and commercial impact of quantum computing," said Dr. Trevor Lanting, chief development officer at D-Wave. "Through our collaboration with the NRC, we aim to develop next-generation software that extends the capabilities of our Advantage2 annealing quantum computers, enables customers to solve larger and more complex optimization problems, and strengthens Canada's world-class quantum ecosystem."

The Applied Quantum Computing Challenge program brings together government, industry and academia to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies and strengthen Canada's leadership in applied quantum computing.

Learn more about D-Wave annealing quantum computing here .

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "believe," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "trend," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "forecast," "projection," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contact:
Alex Daigle
media@dwavesys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

D-Wave QuantumQBTSNYSE: QBTS
QBTS
The Conversation (0)
ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

ROTH to Host Its 16th Annual London Conference, June 16-18, 2026

Two days of meetings connecting institutional investors with more than 80 companies across Sustainability, Technology, Energy, Metals and Mining. Featured presentations from ARK Invest Founder and CEO Cathie Wood, ROTH Chief Economist Michael Darda, and ROTH Chief Technical Strategist JC O'Hara... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 27 th 2023, the Company has completed its acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project ("South Dufferin" or the "Project")... Keep Reading...
Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors - May 27, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 25, 2023.The ten (10) nominees... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres

Related News

energy investing

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

base metals investing

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

oil and gas investing

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres

precious metals investing

TomaGold Provides Corporate Update on Berrigan Mine Drilling, Geophysical Surveys and Regional Sampling Programs

base metals investing

Red Metal Leases its Irene and Margarita Copper-Gold Concessions to Local Artisanal Miner

precious metals investing

BSBP Approvals & Non-Process Infrastructure Advancing