D-Wave Awarded National Research Council of Canada Funding to Advance Commercial Annealing Quantum Computing

Next-generation algorithms and open-source software will help organizations address larger, more complex optimization problems on D-Wave's Advantage2 quantum computers
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: QBTS) ("D-Wave" or the "Company"), the only dual-platform quantum computing company providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software and services, today announced it has been awarded up to CAD $300,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada's (NRC) Applied Quantum Computing Challenge program to advance annealing quantum computing software for commercial applications.
In collaboration with the NRC, D-Wave's team located at its Quantum Centre of Engineering Excellence in Burnaby, British Columbia, will develop next-generation software and algorithms to help organizations solve larger, more complex optimization problems on D-Wave's Advantage2™ annealing quantum computers. The project will create new graph minor-embedding algorithms for D-Wave's Zephyr™ topology and integrate them into the Company's open-source Ocean™ software development kit. These algorithms perform the foundational process of mapping optimization problems to D-Wave's Advantage2 system's topology and are expected to expand the scale and complexity of computations that D-Wave's Advantage2™ systems can address across use cases including logistics, manufacturing, scheduling, resource allocation, machine learning, and quantum and materials simulation.
"Software innovation is essential to expanding the performance and commercial impact of quantum computing," said Dr. Trevor Lanting, chief development officer at D-Wave. "Through our collaboration with the NRC, we aim to develop next-generation software that extends the capabilities of our Advantage2 annealing quantum computers, enables customers to solve larger and more complex optimization problems, and strengthens Canada's world-class quantum ecosystem."
The Applied Quantum Computing Challenge program brings together government, industry and academia to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies and strengthen Canada's leadership in applied quantum computing.
Learn more about D-Wave annealing quantum computing here .
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. It is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the first and only to offer dual-platform quantum computing products and services, spanning both annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies. D-Wave's mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum today through enterprise-grade systems available on-premises and via its Leap™ quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations across commercial, government and research sectors trust D-Wave to address complex computational challenges using quantum computing. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how D-Wave is shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .
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