Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to announce that Wood PLC and Global Resource Engineering will be conducting the work required to complete a Feasibility Study in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project located in Nevada, USA . Since the establishment of NI 43-101 in 2001, Wood has been responsible for, or involved ...

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that Wood PLC ("Wood") and Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") will be conducting the work required to complete a Feasibility Study ("FS") in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project located in Nevada, USA .

Since the establishment of NI 43-101 in 2001, Wood has been responsible for, or involved in, the preparation of more than 300 such reports. Wood, as the lead consultants, will bring together and author the overall report, including direct responsibility for infrastructure, process design, processing facilities, tailings and waste facilities, and environmental stewardship. GRE, which completed the Preliminary Economic Assessment and Pre-Feasibility Study on the Project, will be responsible for the geologic model, estimation of resources and reserves, and compilation of mine plan and mining production schedule. The financial model and market studies will be mutually developed drawing upon data from established research and investment firms.

Wood has completed numerous studies for mining projects in Nevada as well as relevant studies for various lithium projects globally, having just been awarded an agreement last month with Green Lithium, the mineral processing company, to be its Owner's Engineer to build and operate the UK's first large-scale commercial lithium refinery. Wood's extensive mining expertise and ability to provide solutions across the complete asset lifecycle, enables its clients to navigate the ever complex and changing sector landscape, responsibly enabling the securement of integral metals and minerals needed to resource the energy transition.

About Wood

Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment, helping to unlock solutions to some of the world's most critical challenges. We provide consulting, projects, and operations solutions in more than 60 countries, employing around 40,000 people.

www.woodplc.com

About Global Resource Engineering

GRE is a multifaceted engineering firm specializing in the mining industry. GRE's focus is to add value to a project and company by understanding the client's needs by employing innovative ideas and applying sound engineering practices, while maintaining an economically driven approach.

www.global-resource-eng.com

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced-stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for tier one battery usage.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Electric vehicles aren’t just the hottest trend in Silicon Valley anymore. With wider cultural acceptance in green power alternatives, more accessible technologies and increasingly supportive legislative action, analysts expect this market and the demand for metals that supply it to climb to exponential highs.

In the United States, the government has named lithium a vital component in electric vehicle batteries and a strategic metal of importance. In 2021, President Joe Biden announced a US$2.3 trillion Infrastructure Plan, which outlines the intent to bring electric cars fully to the mainstream with investments of US$174 billion to promote this technology and construct necessary charging stations. This significant spending demonstrates exciting early-mover investment opportunities for lithium production companies and electric industries alike.

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQX:CYDVF) is an advanced-stage mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation.

The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada claims map

The company is using environment-friendly mining alternatives through saltwater and hydrochloric acid instead of the traditional fresh water and sulfuric acid method. This significant proposal could mean Cypress will no longer compete for Nevada’s scarce fresh water supply for Nevada’s freshwater resources for project advancement when it comes time for mining.

In August 2020, Cypress released the results of its pre-feasibility report, which provided a positive snapshot of Clayton Valley’s prospective production scope. Probable reserves stand at 213 million tonnes at 1,129ppm lithium with an average annual production of 27,400 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and a mine life of over 40 years. After-tax IRR stands at 25.8 percent with a CAPEX of CAD$493 million.

“This PFS is a major milestone for Cypress. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a world-class lithium deposit. Cypress’ land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Dr. Willoughby said.

Lithium enriched claystone on surface at Clayton Valley Project, Nevada

The company recently initiated the selection and purchasing of materials to commission a pilot plant and extraction facility for the lithium-bearing claystone from its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The pilot plant is planned to operate at a rate of one tonne/day and will be designed for correct interaction and testing of the major components within the extraction process and assessment of the resulting lithium products.

Cypress Development’s Company Highlights

  • Cypress Development is one of a handful of companies that are post-pre-feasibility, advancing towards production. The company is well advanced to become a long-term, low-cost lithium producer with potential expansive international reach.
  • The Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada has an extensive surface deposit in a unique setting adjoining Albemarle’s Silver Peak brine operation.
  • Operating out of the prolific Nevada state provides the company with world-class exploration opportunities, mineral-rich geological resources and proximity to the Tesla gigafactory.
  • In 2020, the company released strong economic standing with its pre-feasibility study, including a probable reserve estimate of 213 million tonnes at 1,129ppm lithium, IRR of 25.8 percent and CAPEX of CAD$493 million.
  • Cypress possesses very favorable economic and geographic positioning in leveraging a present strong demand for lithium, world-class mining jurisdiction and an advanced stage operation in their flagship Clayton Valley lithium project.
  • 2021 plans include the commissioning of the Clayton Valley lithium project’s pilot plant, which could see significant tonnage in lithium and clay production. Cypress is also looking to complete its feasibility study based on the data from this pilot plant operation.
  • Cypress has acquired 24 unpatented mining claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada bringing the Company’s land holdings to 6558 acres in total.

Cypress Development’s Key Project

Clayton Valley Lithium Projec

The 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project spans 5,430 acres in southwest Nevada and sits immediately east of the Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The asset hosts tremendous potential with Cypress’ discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field to the east and south of Angel Island.

Lithium enriched drill core from Clayton Valley Project, Nevada

Lithium mineralization occurs on the property within montmorillonite clays throughout the sediments to a depth of at least 150 meters. Metallurgical testing has indicated low-cost processing possibilities through leaching with low acid consumption of 126 kg/t and high lithium recovery over 85 percent lithium. This lithium claystone deposit’s unique large flat-lying nature allows for mining with a low strip ratio due to minimal overburden and no interbedded waste, which is hugely economically advantageous for Cypress.

Future plans for the Clayton Valley lithium project include commissioning of the pilot plant, which Cypress proposes could process one tonne a day continuously in 2021. The company also intends to use the data from the pilot plant towards the completion of the project’s feasibility study. Cypress also has the acquisition of water rights for Clayton Valley in the works, which pushes significant advancement in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Cypress Development’s Management Team

William Willoughby, PhD, PE

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Dr. Willoughby is a mining engineer with 38 years of experience in all aspects of natural resources development. Since 2014, he has been principal and owner of consulting firm Willoughby & Associates, PLLC. Prior to that, he was President and COO of International Enexco Ltd., which was acquired by Denison Mines in 2014. He previously held various positions with Teck (Cominco). Dr. Willoughby has been a Professional Engineer since 1985 and received his Doctorate in Mining Engineering & Metallurgy from the University of Idaho in 1989.

Abraham (Braam) Jonker, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Jonker is an accomplished financial leader in the mining industry with almost 30 years of experience. Mr. Jonker has played a pivotal role in several business recoveries and restructurings, was a key team member in management and at the board level in the strategic growth of a number of public companies and has participated, raised and overseen the raising of more than $750 million in the form of equity and debt instruments in the mining industry. He is a registered Chartered Accountant in British Columbia, (Canada), England, Wales and South Africa. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the United Kingdom and holds a Master’s degree in South African and International Tax from the Rand Afrikaans University, South Africa.

Spiros Cacos, MA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Mr. Cacos has over 20 years of investor relations experience working with public mining companies, ranging from early-stage exploration and development to production. Most recently, Mr. Cacos served as Vice President, Investor Relations for First Mining Gold, a Canadian gold development company listed on the TSX and OTCQX, focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. His prior roles include serving as Vice President, Investor Relations for Group Eleven Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland, and as Director of Investor Relations for Great Panther Mining Limited (formerly Great Panther Silver Limited), a primary silver mining company listed on the TSX and the NYSE with two mining operations in Mexico. Mr. Cacos holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, from the Schiller International University in Paris, France, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada.

Corby G. Anderson, PhD, CEng, FIMMM, FIChemE

Technical Advisor, Metallurgy

Dr. Anderson is a registered engineer with nearly 40 years of global experience in industrial operations, corporate level management, consulting, engineering design, research and education and is an expert in the fields of extractive metallurgy, mineral processing, waste minimization and recycling. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University, MSc in Metallurgical…

Adam Knight, PE

Project Manager

Mr. Knight is a professional mining engineer, active in the mining industry since 1994. Before joining Cypress, he worked as a consultant and project manager for Practical Mining LLC of Elko, Nevada. He was Vice President Operations for EMC Metals Corp. until 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Knight worked in various operational capacities for Teranga Gold, Premier Magnesia, and AngloGold. He has experience…

Daniel W. Kalmbach, CPG

Manager, Geology

Mr. Kalmbach has practiced geology for over 21 years and has held various positions with private and public companies in the field of geology, including greenfield and generative exploration, development, mining, and environmental science. He has supported and/or authored multiple technical reports on mineral properties. Mr. Kalmbach began his career at Barrick Gold Corp. as a production geologist…

Todd S. Fayram

Technical Advisor, Metallurgy

Mr. Fayram brings over 30 years of metallurgical engineering experience to his role which include extensive diversified experience in the consulting and operating fields of various mining and milling operations across the globe. His industrial experience includes project and construction management; planning, design and engineering of precious and base metal heap leach and milling operations; industrial mineral development and operations, project evaluation for prefeasibility, feasibility and bankable documents; and metallurgical testing and interpretation of numerous mineral deposits. Mr. Fayram has also held positions in mine and process development, construction, expansion, start-up, and operation of numerous mines to include Minefinders-Dolores, American Bonanza Copperstone, Americas Silver-Cosala, Middle Tennessee Zinc-Gordonsville, Getty Copper Getty Project and others. Mr Fayram is a MMSA Qualified Professional in Metallurgy and holds a degree of Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Processing Engineering and a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech of the University of Montana.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP  OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Cypress Holdings ( Nevada ) LTD, it has entered into a Definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia") (OTCQB: ENRT) pursuant to which Cypress will acquire Enertopia's Clayton Valley Lithium Claystone Project ("Enertopia's Project") located immediately adjacent to Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada .

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES TORREY HILLS CAPITAL

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES TORREY HILLS CAPITAL

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills Capital"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES TWO WEEK LITHIUM EXTRACTION TEST AT ITS NEVADA PILOT PLANT

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES TWO WEEK LITHIUM EXTRACTION TEST AT ITS NEVADA PILOT PLANT

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt : C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report the successful completion of a 14-day operating test at the Company's lithium extraction pilot plant in Nevada . During this period, the pilot plant operated continuously treating lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project.

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Cypress Development Corp./

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Cypress Development Corp./

In the news release, Cypress Development COMPLETES OVER-SUBSCRIBED $18.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING, issued 04-Feb-2022 by Cypress Development Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the text has been updated to include additional information regarding underwriting commission. The complete, corrected release follows:

Cypress Development COMPLETES OVER-SUBSCRIBED $18.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES OVER-SUBSCRIBED $18.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES OVER-SUBSCRIBED $18.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

