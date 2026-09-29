Cyngn Expands Autonomous Tugger Adoption with Fortune 100 Heavy Equipment Manufacturer

The existing customer expands autonomous material handling to an additional production workflow at its facility.
Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced a follow-on order for its DriveMod Tugger from a Fortune 100 heavy equipment manufacturer. The additional deployment will support a new material-handling application at the customer's heavy equipment manufacturing facility, expanding an existing relationship with Cyngn.
"For large manufacturers, repetitive material movement can create costs that extend beyond the labor required to move materials. Parts must arrive wherever they are needed, whenever they are needed, without disrupting production. Automating these movements can help facilities reduce logistics costs, improve material flow, and free employees to focus on other responsibilities," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn.
The expansion builds on the manufacturer's earlier adoption of Cyngn's autonomous vehicle technology. The new application will support the movement of components to a heavy-equipment assembly line, extending automation into another part of the customer's manufacturing operations.
The follow-on order also illustrates how an initial deployment can create opportunities for broader adoption. Once a manufacturer has introduced autonomous vehicles into its operations, additional applications can be evaluated using the experience, infrastructure, and operational knowledge established through earlier deployments.
This approach is central to Cyngn's commercial strategy: helping manufacturers identify a practical starting point for automation, establish its value, and expand into additional workflows and facilities as their needs evolve.
The DriveMod Tugger is designed for repetitive material transport in industrial environments, with a towing capacity of up to 12,000 pounds. Its autonomous navigation technology allows manufacturers to automate suitable routes without installing fixed guidance infrastructure, such as magnetic tape or guide wires.
Cyngn is withholding the manufacturer's name for competitive reasons, including the potential disclosure of commercially sensitive information regarding the manufacturer's operational efficiency and automation strategy.
Find Your First Route to Automation
Manufacturers interested in exploring a similar approach can begin by identifying a repetitive material-handling route that may be suitable for automation. Cyngn's EasyLaunch program is designed to help companies automate a defined workflow, measure its value, and expand when the application makes economic sense.
See if your route qualifies for automation: https://www.cyngn.com/resources/route-assessment
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.
Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers.
The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years.
Investor Contact:
Natalie Russell
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cyngn.com
Media Contact:
Luke Renner
Head of Marketing
media@cyngn.com
Where to Find Cyngn:
- Online: https://cyngn.com
- X: https://x.com/cyngn
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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SOURCE Cyngn