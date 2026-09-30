Cyngn Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Enterprise Security Readiness

The Certification establishes internationally recognized information security controls as Cyngn advances toward SOC 2 Type II attestation.
Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced that it has achieved ISOIEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems.
ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that Cyngn has implemented an Information Security Management System (ISMS) that meets the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard. Cyngn's certification covers the ISMS supporting Cyngn Insight, the company's cloud-based fleet management platform for deployed autonomous vehicles.
The certification represents a key milestone in Cyngn's work to meet the security and governance requirements of large enterprise customers. As autonomous vehicle deployments increasingly integrate with customer networks, operational systems, and enterprise infrastructure, cybersecurity and information governance have become core components of the evaluation and procurement process.
"Enterprise customers expect their technology partners to demonstrate that security is built into how they operate," said Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification gives our customers independent validation of the systems and controls we have established to protect information and manage security risk. It also removes another potential barrier as we work with increasingly sophisticated enterprise organizations."
ISO 27001 requires organizations to establish, maintain, and continually improve an information security management system, with controls spanning areas including access management, risk assessment, incident response, business continuity, vendor management, and data protection.
The certification strengthens Cyngn's enterprise readiness as manufacturers and logistics operators apply more rigorous security reviews to connected technologies in their facilities. Cyngn also expects to complete its SOC 2 Type II examination in October 2026, further supporting deployments with large, security-conscious organizations.
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.
Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years.
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Where to Find Cyngn:
- Website: https://cyngn.com
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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SOURCE Cyngn