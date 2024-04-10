Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Operational and Financial Update

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be lifted immediately following the release by CLE of an announcement regarding an updated mineral resource statement.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyclone Metals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksiron stocksiron miningiron explorationasx:cleiron investing
CLE:AU
Cyclone Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyclone Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of an upgraded JORC compliant Mineral Resource Statement, for its 100% owned Iron Bear Iron Ore Project, located in the Labrador Trough region of Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - 2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX: LIF) announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024 and is to be paid on April 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Report December 2023

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is focused on developing its flagship Iron Bear Iron Ore Project. The Company also has investments in several exploration and mining projects, providing exposure to global lithium, iron ore, copper and gold (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $8.12m as of 29 January 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the fourth quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.60 million tonnes, comprised of 2.39 million tonnes of pellets and 2.21 million tonnes of concentrate for sale ("CFS").  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 of 4.37 million tonnes, comprised of 2.33 million tonnes of pellets and 2.04 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC") royalty. Rio Tinto also released IOC's 2024 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Cyclone Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cyclone Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

CLEO Appoints CRO to Manage U.S. Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

Carbon Done Right Announces Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Lithium Investing

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

Silver Investing

Klondike Silver Announces Private Placement

Gold Investing

Westgold and Karora to Merge in AU$1.23 Billion Deal, Unlocking Value in Australian Mining Sector

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce La Premiere Livraison D'un Equipement De Stockage D'hydrogene Vert Pret A Etre Livre Pour Le Projet Phare Du Quebec

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

×