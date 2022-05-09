First Quarter 2022 Revenue of $313 Million up 20% YoY First Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $73 Million up 16% YoY First Quarter 2022 Cash Flow from Operations of $57.4 Million or 18% of Revenue Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. , a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 . All financial information is ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF