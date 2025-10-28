CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS TO ANNOUNCE Q3 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS & COMPANY UPDATE

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a Company update after the market closes on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

A conference call will be held on Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and update.

The link to register is: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI93f30c40680943ef8d49bc77222ec17f.

Once registered, participants can dial in from their phone using a dial-in and PIN number that will be provided to them. Alternatively, they can choose a "Call Me" option to have the system automatically call them at the start of the conference.

A replay of the call will be available for one year and can be accessed via the Investor Relations page of Cumberland's website or by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/irx2ggkf.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing unique products that improve patient care. The Company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and oncology market segments.

The company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

  • Acetadote® (acetylcysteine) injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;
  • Caldolor® (ibuprofen) injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;
  • Kristalose® (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of constipation;
  • Sancuso® (granisetron) transdermal system, for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment;
  • Vaprisol® (conivaptan) injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and
  • Vibativ® (telavancin) injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

The Company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with Systemic Sclerosis, the cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit links to the individual product websites, found on the company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-q3-2025-financial-results--company-update-302597189.html

SOURCE Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition