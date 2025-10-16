CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
AIDR Rocket Doctor AI Inc.
CRTL Critical One Energy Inc. Tuesday October 21, 2025
MAXM Maxus Mining Inc.
MDMA Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc.
MEC Mustang Energy Corp.
PLUG Energy Plug Technologies Corp.
QQQ Questcorp Mining Inc.
SONA Sona Nanotech Inc.
TOC TOCVAN Ventures Corp.
TWOH.X Two Hands Corporation

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TOCVAN VenturesCSE:TOCGold Investing
TOC:CC
The Conversation (0)
TOCVAN Ventures

TOCVAN Ventures

Acquiring and Exploring Early-Stage Mineral Properties in BC and Mexico

Tocvan Closes Unit Private Placement

Tocvan Closes Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Calgary, Alberta - TheNewswire December 14, 2021 . TOCVAN Ventures Corp. ( CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3A2PE64) (" Tocvan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of... Keep Reading...
Tocvan Updates on Trenching Program at its Pilar Au-Ag Project

Tocvan Updates on Trenching Program at its Pilar Au-Ag Project

(TheNewswire) Calgary, Alberta - TheNewswire December 9, 2021 TOCVAN Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC ) ( OTC:TCVNF ) ( WKN:TV3A2PE64), is pleased to update on the trenching program at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Trenching has started with four trenches completed to date at... Keep Reading...
Tocvan Announces Start of Exploration at Pilar and Updates on Financing

Tocvan Announces Start of Exploration at Pilar and Updates on Financing

(TheNewswire) Calgary, Alberta - TheNewswire November 30, 2021 . TOCVAN Ventures Corp. ( CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (OTC:TCVNF) (WKN:TV3A2PE64) (" Tocvan " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of... Keep Reading...
CSE:TOC

Tocvan Announces Commencement of Field Operations at Pilar Au-Ag Project

(TheNewswire) Calgary, Alberta - TheNewswire November 10, 2021 TOCVAN Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC ) (CNSX:TOC.CN) ( OTC:TCVNF ) ( WKN:TV3A2PE64), is pleased to announce the commencement of field operations at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Building off of the success of... Keep Reading...
copper

Ellis Martin Report: TOCVAN Ventures Corp. Acquires 100% of Rogers Creek Copper Property to Spin Out

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of the Ellis Martin Report we speak with TOCVAN Ventures' (CNSX:TOC)(OTCMKTS:TCVNF)(FRA:TV3) Derek Wood about the company's procurement of a 100% Interest in the Rogers Creek Copper Porphyry property in Southwestern BC announcing a... Keep Reading...
Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE)

Maritime Ships First Hammerdown Feed to the Pine Cove Mill

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) (OTCID: MRTMF) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first shipment of mill feed from the Hammerdown Gold Project ("Hammerdown" or the "Project") to the Company's Pine Cove mill ("Pine Cove"). Hammerdown and Pine Cove are located... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold: Near-term Cash Flow with Significant Upside for Gold Exploration in Brazil

Keep Reading...
Gold mine worker.

Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production

Junior explorers play a vital role in the global gold pipeline, often discovering and advancing deposits that are later acquired or developed into producing mines. Yet the path from exploration to production is complex, capital intensive and full of risk. For investors, understanding this... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold

Keep Reading...
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, shares her thoughts on what the gold and silver price surge says about the world today, emphasizing that people are increasingly losing confidence in the monetary system at a global scale. Zang also shares how she's now considering not just a Plan B, but... Keep Reading...
Haytham Hodaly, gold bar.

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) discusses what's driving gold and silver's record-setting price moves. He also weighs in on the company's bull market strategy, and the types of conversations Wheaton is having with investors, saying there's a growing appreciation of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

CoTec Commissions BBA to Lead Feasibility Study for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Recovery Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on Channel Sampling at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Rare Earth Investing

CoTec Commissions BBA to Lead Feasibility Study for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Recovery Project

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity at Surface During Successful Exploration Program at the Rocas Uranium Project

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Exploration Program at the Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Discovers High-Grade Oxide Antimony "Bullet Zone" From Surface with 2025 Step-Out Drilling: 14.90 g/t AuEq Over 4.6 Meters Within 2.42 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Commencing Ground Electromagnetic Survey on the Coyote Corridor

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Completes Geophysical Survey at Amarillo Grande Uranium Project & Identifies Anomaly at Ivana Gap Target for Drill Testing