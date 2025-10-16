CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|AIDR
|Rocket Doctor AI Inc.
|CRTL
|Critical One Energy Inc.
|Tuesday October 21, 2025
|MAXM
|Maxus Mining Inc.
|MDMA
|Pharmala Biotech Holdings Inc.
|MEC
|Mustang Energy Corp.
|PLUG
|Energy Plug Technologies Corp.
|QQQ
|Questcorp Mining Inc.
|SONA
|Sona Nanotech Inc.
|TOC
|TOCVAN Ventures Corp.
|TWOH.X
|Two Hands Corporation
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.