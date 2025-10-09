CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
AUOZ Emperor Metals Inc. Tuesday October 14, 2025
BAR Barranco Gold Mining Corp.
BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.
FOMO Formation Metals Inc.
GSTR Glenstar Minerals Inc.
MAXX Max Power Mining Corp.
NOM Norsemont Mining Inc.
PHRM PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.
SRAN Sranan Gold Corp.
VRTX Vortex Energy Corp.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

