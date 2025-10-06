Cruz Battery Metals Acquires the 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' in Ontario

Cruz Battery Metals Acquires the 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' in Ontario

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A40YSN) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the 'Sterling South GoldCopper Project' directly bordering Sterling Metals Corp. recent discovery in Ontario. According to a news release posted on Sterling's website on September 29, 2025, Sterling Metals Corp announced a high-grade copper discovery at the Soo Copper Project intersecting 262.5m of 1.05% CuEq, including 68.3m of 3.25% CuEq and 9.3m of 19.8% CuEq from near surface. Cruz management cannot verify Sterling's results other than the publicly available information. This new acquisition consists of 42 claim units for approximately 2,500 acres.

James Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals stated, "Management felt that diversifying into other areas outside of lithium made sense. Gold and copper prices according to Kitco.com are trading near all-time highs thus providing Cruz shareholder's exposure to the precious metals sectors as well as lithium. According to Yahoo.ca the shares of Sterling in September have gone from $0.37 to high of $3.25. Not only are we now diversifying into this exciting region of Ontario, but domestic lithium attention seems to have renewed since the USA government has agreed to take a stake in Lithium Americas Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada announced on Yahoo.com October 1, 2025. Management for Cruz is very optimistic about the remainder of 2025 as we become more active on our projects."

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This new property was acquired via staking.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz has just acquired the 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' in Ontario consisting of 42 claims for approximately 2,500 acres. Cruz also currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@cruzbatterymetals.com

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson
President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
James Nelson, CEO and Director
T: 604-899-9150
Toll free: 1-855-599-9150
E: info@cruzbatterymetals.com
W: www.cruzbatterymetals.com
Twitter: @CruzBattMetals

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269093

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

