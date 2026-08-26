CrowdStrike to Webcast Investor Briefing

CrowdStrike to Webcast Investor Briefing

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on September 2, 2026 during its Fal.Con 2026 conference.

Event:

CrowdStrike Investor Briefing

Location:

Las Vegas

Date:

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Presentation time:

11:30 a.m. PDT

Space for the event is limited and pre-registration is required. Analysts and investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at investors@crowdstrike.com . A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike's website at ir.crowdstrike.com .

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Investor Relations Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
Andrew Nowinski
investors@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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