CrowdStrike Promotes Amanda Adams to SVP of Global Alliances

CrowdStrike Promotes Amanda Adams to SVP of Global Alliances

Americas Partner Symposium CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the promotion of Amanda Adams to Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, where she will drive CrowdStrike's global alliances strategy and ecosystem growth. Adams, who previously served as Vice President of Americas Alliances, succeeds Michael Rogers, who is retiring after nearly eight years in various leadership roles at CrowdStrike, most recently as Vice President of Global Alliances.

Adams has been a catalyst in scaling CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem to unprecedented levels of impact. Over her nearly decade-long tenure at CrowdStrike, she has progressed from an individual contributor to regional, national, and global alliances leadership roles. This momentum is reflected across the partner ecosystem, with partners consistently ranking CrowdStrike as their top cybersecurity business and building rapidly growing practices around the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform .

Under Adams' leadership, CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem has driven:

  • Partner Services: Accelerating Next-Gen SIEM adoption across global system integrators including Accenture, Deloitte, EY, HCLTech, Infosys, KPMG, and Wipro, with thousands of customers adopting Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM .
  • New Routes to Market: Scaling CrowdStrike's managed security service provider (MSSP) business from under $100 million to more than $1.3 billion in total contract value over the past three years, as of 4Q26, with partners such as Kroll.
  • Cloud Marketplace Success: Driving nearly $1.5 billion in total contract value through AWS Marketplace in FY26 – growing approximately 50 percent year over year.
  • Evolving Ecosystem Co-Opetition: Expanding to Microsoft Marketplace, enabling customers to apply Azure Consumption Commitment dollars to Falcon and further aligning go-to-market across leading cloud platforms.

"Amanda builds trust, leads with vision, and delivers at scale. Our partners and teams know her the same way I do," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Amanda is a key ingredient of our ecosystem success, and as we extend our leadership across AI, cloud, and Next-Gen SIEM, I know she'll continue to raise the bar for what our partnerships deliver. This promotion is great news for every CrowdStriker and every partner we work with."

"I'm honored to step into this role as our ecosystem operates at scale, becoming an even greater driver of innovation and growth," said Amanda Adams, senior vice president of global alliances at CrowdStrike. "By expanding hyperscaler and marketplace partnerships and accelerating GSI, MSSP, and channel momentum, we're scaling how customers adopt the Falcon platform. At the same time, we're securing the future of AI innovation, accelerating transformation with Next-Gen SIEM, and helping organizations stop breaches at scale."

With Adams in this role, CrowdStrike will continue to expand its global partner ecosystem, deepen hyperscaler collaborations, and accelerate platform adoption – reinforcing CrowdStrike as the center of gravity for cybersecurity.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CrowdStrike HoldingsCRWDnasdaq:crwd
CRWD
The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings

Keep Reading...
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CrowdStrike Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Ending ARR grows 33% year-over-year to reach $3.65 billion Net new ARR grows 22% year-over-year to $212 million Delivers record operating cash flow of $383 million and record free cash flow of $322 million, 35% of revenue CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced financial... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Line Up for "The Washington Post Live" Cyber Event Featuring General Nakasone, Ambassador Fick, Kemba Walden and CrowdStrike's Drew Bagley

Key government officials will join CrowdStrike to address ways to strengthen the U.S. cyber ecosystem CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) will partner with The Washington Post Live to present Securing Cyberspace: The global cyberthreat landscape in 2024 on Thursday, June 6, featuring conversations with... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Announce Expanded Strategic Partnership to Secure Networks and Power the AI-Native SOC

New alliance combines best-of-breed platforms, accelerating partners' ability to drive vendor consolidation by securing the network and stopping breaches across device endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading... Keep Reading...
CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

Strategic partnership will accelerate vendor consolidation, replacing point products with winning combination of AI-native cybersecurity and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response protection CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire , a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

Lexaria Updates Progress on Human Study #7

Related News

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

gold investing

Thistle Resources Inc Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Introduces the Middle River Gold Project

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Strengthens Leadership with Former Probe Gold and Probe Mines Executives to Accelerate Exploration Growth and Beacon Gold Mill Restart

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces a Summary of the Fall 2025 Drill Program at the Wedge Mine and Announces a 10,000m Spring Drill Program

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Phase 2 Drilling Mobilization at Seagull Project

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Start of Drilling at its Atlin Goldfields Project