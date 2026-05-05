CrowdStrike Promotes Amanda Adams to SVP of Global Alliances

Americas Partner Symposium CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the promotion of Amanda Adams to Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, where she will drive CrowdStrike's global alliances strategy and ecosystem growth. Adams, who previously served as Vice President of Americas Alliances, succeeds Michael Rogers, who is retiring after nearly eight years in various leadership roles at CrowdStrike, most recently as Vice President of Global Alliances.
Adams has been a catalyst in scaling CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem to unprecedented levels of impact. Over her nearly decade-long tenure at CrowdStrike, she has progressed from an individual contributor to regional, national, and global alliances leadership roles. This momentum is reflected across the partner ecosystem, with partners consistently ranking CrowdStrike as their top cybersecurity business and building rapidly growing practices around the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform .
Under Adams' leadership, CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem has driven:
- Partner Services: Accelerating Next-Gen SIEM adoption across global system integrators including Accenture, Deloitte, EY, HCLTech, Infosys, KPMG, and Wipro, with thousands of customers adopting Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM .
- New Routes to Market: Scaling CrowdStrike's managed security service provider (MSSP) business from under $100 million to more than $1.3 billion in total contract value over the past three years, as of 4Q26, with partners such as Kroll.
- Cloud Marketplace Success: Driving nearly $1.5 billion in total contract value through AWS Marketplace in FY26 – growing approximately 50 percent year over year.
- Evolving Ecosystem Co-Opetition: Expanding to Microsoft Marketplace, enabling customers to apply Azure Consumption Commitment dollars to Falcon and further aligning go-to-market across leading cloud platforms.
"Amanda builds trust, leads with vision, and delivers at scale. Our partners and teams know her the same way I do," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Amanda is a key ingredient of our ecosystem success, and as we extend our leadership across AI, cloud, and Next-Gen SIEM, I know she'll continue to raise the bar for what our partnerships deliver. This promotion is great news for every CrowdStriker and every partner we work with."
"I'm honored to step into this role as our ecosystem operates at scale, becoming an even greater driver of innovation and growth," said Amanda Adams, senior vice president of global alliances at CrowdStrike. "By expanding hyperscaler and marketplace partnerships and accelerating GSI, MSSP, and channel momentum, we're scaling how customers adopt the Falcon platform. At the same time, we're securing the future of AI innovation, accelerating transformation with Next-Gen SIEM, and helping organizations stop breaches at scale."
With Adams in this role, CrowdStrike will continue to expand its global partner ecosystem, deepen hyperscaler collaborations, and accelerate platform adoption – reinforcing CrowdStrike as the center of gravity for cybersecurity.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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