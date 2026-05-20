CrowdStrike Named the Overall Champion in the Omdia 2026 Cybersecurity Platform Ecosystems Leadership Matrix

Positioned highest and furthest to the right among 24 vendors; recognized for best-in-class partner ecosystem growth and continued platform leadership powering cybersecurity
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the Overall Champion in the Omdia 2026 Cybersecurity Platform Ecosystems Leadership Matrix , positioned highest and furthest to the right among 24 vendors. Reflecting analyst assessment, partner feedback, and performance metrics, the recognition underscores CrowdStrike's leadership in building and scaling a global partner ecosystem on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform .
�Cybersecurity is an ecosystem game, and the platform decides who wins," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Omdia's recognition reinforces what our partners and customers tell us every day they're standardizing on the Falcon platform and building on it. This is what it looks like when the ecosystem is built on the platform, not bolted on. That's what scales, and that's what stops breaches."
The Omdia report cites "a diverse, scaled partner ecosystem driving sustained best-in-class growth across co-sell motions, services, and marketplaces." Omdia also recognized CrowdStrike for:
- Expanding Next-Gen SIEM and MSSP momentum: GSIs expanded CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM practices while MSSP activity increased, with MSSP business scaling to more than $1.3 billion in total contract value over the past three years, as of 4Q26.
- Scaling hyperscaler marketplaces: AWS Marketplace contract value nearing $1.5 billion in FY26, alongside hundreds of millions through Google Cloud Marketplace, and expansion to Microsoft Marketplace.
- Enabling partner-led delivery: Expanding service delivery with partners including Accenture, Deloitte, EY, Kroll, and Wipro.
- Expanding the AI and hyperscaler ecosystem: Deepening alliances with AWS, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA; partnerships with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Perplexity; AI infrastructure collaborations with CoreWeave and Nebius; and EU sovereign cloud alignment with Schwarz Digits.
- Driving flexible consumption: Strengthening the Accelerate Partner Program with expanded incentives, predictable pricing, and greater licensing flexibility through Falcon Flex, including consumption-based services.
- Building the AI partner ecosystem: Launching the Charlotte AI AgentWorks ecosystem to enable partners to build and commercialize custom AI security agents.
"CrowdStrike's ecosystem strategy reflects a clear shift from traditional partnerships to a platform model where partners can build, monetize, and deliver differentiated services at scale," said Matthew Ball, Chief Analyst, Enterprise & Channel at Omdia. "Its expansion across hyperscalers, AI partners, and marketplaces – combined with new opportunities to develop and commercialize AI-driven services – positions CrowdStrike to drive the next phase of ecosystem growth."
"CrowdStrike continues to raise the bar for what a modern cybersecurity platform ecosystem should look like," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Partnerships at GuidePoint Security. "We've built an incredible business together, and it remains one of the strongest partnerships we have today. The Falcon platform continually creates new opportunities for us to grow and deliver meaningful security outcomes for customers."
To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition in the Omdia 2026 Cybersecurity Platform Ecosystems Leadership Matrix , visit our website .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
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Media Contact
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CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com