CrowdStrike Named Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year

CrowdStrike Named Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year

Recognized as Partner of the Year for Infrastructure Security; named a Google Agent Cloud Ecosystem launch partner

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the 2026 Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year for Infrastructure Protection, marking the second consecutive year Google Cloud has recognized CrowdStrike's leadership in securing modern cloud and AI environments.

CrowdStrike was also named a Google Agent Cloud Ecosystem launch partner, reinforcing its role as the security platform of choice as organizations build and scale AI-driven applications.

As enterprises shift from traditional workloads to agentic AI systems, security must evolve with it. Google Agent Cloud, an open, standards-based platform for agentic applications, represents the next phase of cloud innovation and CrowdStrike is securing it from the start. By extending the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform into the Agent Cloud ecosystem, CrowdStrike delivers guardrails, visibility, and control as agentic AI systems move from experimentation into production.

"Google Cloud's recognition of CrowdStrike as Partner of the Year for Infrastructure Protection, and as a two-time Google Cloud Security Partner of the Year, reinforces CrowdStrike's role as the platform of choice for securing cloud infrastructure in the AI era," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "As organizations operationalize agentic AI, they need real-time protection, complete visibility, and the ability to stop breaches across cloud, identity, and AI attack surfaces – that's exactly what CrowdStrike delivers."

This momentum reflects deep collaboration between CrowdStrike and Google Cloud. In November, CrowdStrike was named one of three inaugural partners in the Google Unified Security Recommended program – and the only endpoint security platform selected – underscoring the strength of its integration across Google Cloud services. CrowdStrike and Google Cloud continue to innovate to help organizations stop breaches and secure innovation in the cloud – delivering end-to-end security for AI innovation.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name CrowdStrike a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

As organizations scale AI and cloud innovation, CrowdStrike and Google Cloud are defining how it is secured – delivering unified protection across the modern attack surface on a single, AI-native platform.

For more information on how CrowdStrike and Google Cloud are securing AI innovation, visit our website or stop by the CrowdStrike booth #1211 at Google Cloud Next.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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