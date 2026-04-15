CrowdStrike Named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Security Information and Event Management Report

CrowdStrike received the most 5-star ratings and the most verified reviews of any vendor in the report
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) report . 1 CrowdStrike received the most 5-star ratings and the most verified reviews of any vendor in the report, based on 278 overall responses as of 31 January 2026. As organizations face AI-accelerated threats across more systems and data than ever, CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM delivers leading detection efficacy and cost efficiency to redefine modern SIEM and accelerate agentic SOC transformation.
"Legacy SIEM was built for a threat environment that no longer exists, and the cost and complexity of maintaining it has become an operational and security liability," said Ajit Sancheti, general manager, Falcon Next-Gen SIEM at CrowdStrike. "Falcon Next-Gen SIEM has proven itself a scaled market disruptor, with performance, ease of deployment, and cost advantages that set it apart from legacy competitors, and agentic workflows that are powering the SOC of the future. This recognition reflects what that platform consolidation looks like at scale."
What Customers Are Saying
Here is a sampling of our reviews :
- The SIEM of the Future: "I'm a security professional with years of experience setting up and maintaining SIEMs, none have come close to the ease and speed of deployment that we have achieved with CrowdStrike's NGSIEM." - IT Security & Risk Management Associate, Manufacturing Industry
- Automation and Actionable Data Make NG SIEM Suitable for Small Teams: "NG SIEM is the industry standard for a reason. The product's implementation, use, and administration is superb." - Cloud Infrastructure Engineer
- Comprehensive Network Visibility With High Marks for Availability and Support Features: "It is amazing, we have total visibility of our network! It's been super complete!" - IT Associate, Construction Industry
Why Customers Choose CrowdStrike
Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is accelerating adoption of the Falcon platform as the operating system of cybersecurity. With the business growing 75 percent year-over-year, 2 it's the engine driving agentic SOC transformation across organizations of all sizes and industries. Key features and benefits include:
- Open, Data-Agnostic Security Architecture: Ingests and correlates third-party data with the industry's richest set of security data resident on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform , alongside threat intelligence and AI-driven analytics built on years of stopping real-world attacks for rapid threat detection and response. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM for Defender enables Microsoft endpoint customers to modernize security operations without deploying additional sensors.
- Streamlined Onboarding and Third-Party Integrations: Falcon® Onum real-time data pipelines eliminate onboarding friction while delivering up to 5X faster streaming, 50 percent lower storage costs, 70 percent faster incident response, and 40 percent less ingestion overhead. 3 Federated search across distributed data stores extends fast, flexible access to external data sources. Third-party indicator management enables ingestion and operationalization of external indicators of compromise (IOCs).
- Agentic Workflows: AI agents in Falcon Next-Gen SIEM – including Search Analysis, Correlation Rule Generation, Data Transformation, Workflow Generation, and Query Translation – automate the most time-intensive SIEM workflows to eliminate manual effort and accelerate outcomes.
Additional Resources
- To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' for Security Information and Event Management report, visit our website .
- To learn more about Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, visit our website .
GARTNER and PEER INSIGHTS are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
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© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.
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1 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Security Information and Event Management, Peer Contributors, April 10th, 2026.
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2 FY26 Earnings.
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3 These numbers are projected estimates of average benefit based on company's own internal analysis and recorded metrics provided by customers during pre-sale motions that compare the value of CrowdStrike with the customer's incumbent solution. Actual realized value will depend on the customer's module deployment and environment.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414848129/en/
Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com