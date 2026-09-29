CrowdStrike Brings the Falcon Platform to the OpenAI Marketplace

Eligible OpenAI customers can use a portion of their existing commitments to procure the Falcon platform, expanding the companies' partnership to secure the agentic enterprise unlocking more spend for Falcon platform adoption
OpenAI DevDay – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the Falcon platform is available in the OpenAI Marketplace , giving eligible OpenAI enterprise customers a new way to purchase CrowdStrike using a portion of their existing OpenAI commitments.
The announcement builds on CrowdStrike and OpenAI's expanding partnership to secure the agentic enterprise. Falcon Guardian extends runtime protection to OpenAI Codex agents, while OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Cyber brings advanced cyber reasoning to the Falcon platform. With Falcon now available in the OpenAI Marketplace, CrowdStrike is expanding how enterprises can access and put AI-powered cybersecurity to work – from securing AI agents to applying frontier reasoning to cyber defense.
"CrowdStrike and OpenAI are bringing together the best of cybersecurity and frontier AI to secure the agentic enterprise," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "The OpenAI Marketplace gives customers a powerful new way to apply their AI investments toward cyber defense, bringing the Falcon platform and OpenAI's frontier intelligence together to drive faster outcomes for defenders."
Together, CrowdStrike and OpenAI are expanding how enterprises put frontier AI to work for cybersecurity:
- Secure AI Agents at Runtime: Falcon Guardian extends CrowdStrike enterprise security to supported Codex agents, providing visibility into agent activity, detecting compromised or unauthorized behavior, and enforcing runtime controls.
- Harness Frontier Cyber Reasoning: GPT-5.6 Cyber brings advanced cyber reasoning to the Falcon platform, starting with the CrowdStrike Frontier AI Readiness and Resilience (FAIRR) Service and expanding across Falcon.
- Apply OpenAI Investments Toward Cyber Defense: Eligible OpenAI enterprise customers can purchase CrowdStrike through the OpenAI Marketplace using a portion of their existing OpenAI commitments, creating a new path to AI-powered cybersecurity.
"Businesses trust OpenAI for frontier intelligence, and they want that same intelligence in tools they use every day. With the OpenAI Marketplace, enterprise customers can now use their existing OpenAI commitments to access solutions built by partners like CrowdStrike on OpenAI's models and platform," said Brian Landsman, VP, Global Partnerships at OpenAI. "Together, we're combining our frontier intelligence with CrowdStrike's platform to give customers more choice in how they put AI to work."
Visit CrowdStrike on the OpenAI Marketplace here .
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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