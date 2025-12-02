CrowdStrike Appoints Andy Nowinski as Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced Andy Nowinski as Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Andy now leads the company's investor relations strategy, strengthening engagement with the global investment community and driving strategic financial initiatives that support the company's long-term growth as CrowdStrike advances its position as the industry's first hyperscaler of security.

"Andy's blend of investment acumen, technical depth, and sector expertise makes him uniquely qualified for this role," said Burt Podbere, CFO of CrowdStrike. "His disciplined understanding of market structure, operating performance, and the long-term drivers of cybersecurity will ensure investors have a clear, unfiltered view of our execution and strategy."

Andy brings more than 18 years of experience as a highly regarded equity research analyst and over a decade of experience as a software engineer, uniquely positioning him at the intersection of technology, financial markets, and cybersecurity.

Most recently, Andy served as a Senior Equity Research Analyst at Wells Fargo, where he covered the cybersecurity and software infrastructure sectors. He was recognized as runner-up in the 2023 Extel (formerly Institutional Investor) All-America Equity Research Survey for SMID-cap software, an industry benchmark honoring top-performing analysts. Prior to Wells Fargo, Andy covered the software sector at D.A. Davidson, Raymond James, and Piper Sandler. His research emphasized competitive dynamics, platform consolidation, and long-term operating trends across the software landscape.

Before transitioning to equity research, Andy spent more than 10 years as a software engineer at Accenture, IBM, and Target, writing code primarily for Oracle (PeopleSoft) applications. His combination of technical and financial expertise provides a rare, holistic understanding of the software and cybersecurity ecosystem.

"I am thrilled to join CrowdStrike at such a pivotal time," said Nowinski. "The company's strong track record of platform leadership and financial discipline, combined with the accelerating AI-driven demand environment, create a durable long-term opportunity, and I look forward to helping investors understand the drivers behind CrowdStrike's performance."

Andy holds both a Bachelor of Science in Finance and an MBA in Finance from the University of Minnesota.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
