CrowdStrike Advances Ecosystem Engagement into a Real-Time Growth Engine with New Mobile App

The Jet mobile app delivers deal origination, closure, rewards, and enablement in a single experience making it easier and faster to grow with CrowdStrike
Americas Partner Symposium – CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the launch of Jet, its mobile app for partners, which transforms how partners engage, sell, and grow with CrowdStrike. Now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Jet brings deal origination, closure, rewards, and enablement into a single, real-time experience – empowering partners to capture opportunities in the moment.
CrowdStrike's partner ecosystem is central to how the company scales, and Jet accelerates every stage of the partner experience. What once required multiple systems, manual workflows, and delayed follow-up can now be completed in seconds – moving rewards from the mailbox, to the inbox, to the digital wallet – directly from a partner's phone.
"Speed is everything – both in cybersecurity and in how business gets done," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "With Jet, we're bringing CrowdStrike into the flow of how our partners actually work. They can capture opportunities in the moment, move deals forward faster, and get rewarded immediately. That's how we scale our ecosystem – by making it easier for partners to win with CrowdStrike."
Jet brings the following capabilities to the partner selling motion:
- Real-time deal origination and closure: Partners can register opportunities in under 30 seconds, dramatically reducing the time and effort required to secure deal protection and incentives – capturing more opportunities in the moment.
- Unified partner experience: Deal tracking, enablement resources, support, and real-time notifications come together in a single interface, allowing partners to monitor progress, access content, and engage CrowdStrike teams without switching systems.
- Instant, cash-based rewards: Through CrowdCard, partners can convert earnings into cash as deals close – loaded onto a reloadable card and accessible via digital wallets such as Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.
"Jet is going to change how we sell with CrowdStrike," said Jim Finn, Vice President of Cybersecurity Sales at Presidio. "It brings CrowdStrike's innovation directly into the selling motion – letting us register opportunities in seconds, track deals in real time, and get rewarded immediately. As a partner that drives a significant portion of business through the marketplace, it's refreshing to see CrowdStrike take the same approach by embedding marketplace insights and documentation directly into the app. That level of speed, visibility, and alignment fundamentally changes how we engage customers and build pipeline."
The Jet mobile app is available by invitation to partners via the Apple App Store and Google Play for iOS and Android devices.
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