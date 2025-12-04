Cross River Announces Closing of Private Placement

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC.X) (the "Company" or "Cross River") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing of the Private Placement the Company issued 144,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.005 per common share for gross proceeds to the Company of $720,000.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to pay outstanding liabilities and for working capital purposes.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from closing of the Private Placement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities of the Company have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United Sates, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cross River Ventures CORP.

Sam Wong
CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Private Placement and the use of proceeds therefrom. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's public securities filings with the Canadian securities commissions. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

