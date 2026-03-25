Cross River Announces AGM Results

Cross River Announces AGM Results

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC.X) (the "Company" or "Cross River") is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated February 17, 2026 (the "Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Cross River's annual general meeting ("AGM") held on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. A total of 91,348,875 common shares, representing 31.72% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.

The details of the voting results are set out below:

  1. The number of directors was set at four and Sam Wong, Alan Sye, Jason Tong and Ramon Perez were re-elected as the directors of the Company.
  1. Effective upon the completion of the Transaction (as defined in the Circular, also see news release of the Company dated January 30, 2026) the number of directors was set at five and the directors of the Resulting Issuer (as defined in the Circular) will be Rodrigo Roso, Brian Talbot, Nick Rowley, Darryl Cardey, and Shawn Khunkhun.
  1. Saturna Group Charted Professional Accountants LLP, was re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year
  1. The adoption of the Company's omnibus incentive plan was approved.
  1. The proposed consolidation of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for thirty (30) pre-consolidation common shares was approved.

Each of the matters was approved by at least 99% of the votes cast.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cross River Ventures CORP.

Sam Wong
CEO

sam@rwg.global
Tel: 778-726-3356

Forward-Looking Statements

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289966

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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