Critical Metals Corp. Nasdaq-CRML Executes a Term Sheet for a 50/50 Joint Venture for Up-To $1,500,000,000 USD Rare Earth Processing Facility with a Leading Saudi Arabian Industrial Conglomerate, Establishing a Strategic Partnership from Mine-to-Processing Supply Chain for the Defense Industry of the United States in Partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Provides CRML Another Long-Term Offtake Partner for 25% of the Tanbreez Rare Earth Production