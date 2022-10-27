Lithium Investing News

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the discovery of new Lithium-Tantalum pegmatite ("LCT pegmatite") trends with positive prospecting sampling results on the Duval (Table 1), Lemare (Table 2) and Rose Lithium-Tantalum ("Rose") properties (Table 3) and the results from the summer drilling program on the Lac Pivert pegmatite showing (Table 4) and JR showing (Table 5) on the Rose property

Summer 2022 Prospecting Results

During summer 2022, Critical Elements conducted a prospecting program over several areas of the Corporation's Nemaska belt property portfolio. Prior to the prospecting campaign, EarthLabs, through its GoldSpot Discoveries division, generated and ranked LCT pegmatite targets using its in-house "SmartTarget" methodology that combines both expert-driven and machine-learning data-driven targeting approaches. The objective of the field program was the identification of new pegmatite bodies using systematic rock geochemical sampling of all pegmatite bodies to refine the geological interpretation of the properties for further exploration work.

A total of 817 rock samples were collected during the exploration campaign. The prospecting revealed a new two-kilometre-long trend of white pegmatite on the Corporation's 100% owned Duval property that hosts several lithium, cesium and tantalum anomalies, including 0.62% Li2O, 0.17% Li2O, 464 ppm Ta2O5, 321 ppm Cs in grab samples, and 2.08% Li2O (Table 1) in an angular pegmatite boulder that may have been transported one kilometre from the main discoveries during glaciation (Table 1 and Figure 1). These mineralized pegmatites are spatially associated with mafic volcanics along an interpreted regional-scale shear zone that borders the Nemiscau Belt, in a similar geological setting that extends to the Whabouchi lithium deposit, three kilometres off the claims to the north-east (Figure 4). These results show the potential of the Corporation's Nemaska trend properties. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades of the mineralization in the pegmatites.

Sample results confirming the extension of the LCT pegmatite trend on the Lemare property have also been received. These results extend the strike potential for future drilling on the Lemare property (Table 2 and Figure 2). The LCT pegmatite trend on the Lemare property now has a potential strike length of over 5 kilometres. Additional drilling on this potential strike extension is planned in early 2023.

On the Rose Property, the Corporation has identified a new LCT pegmatite body north of the Lac Pivert showing. This new LCT pegmatite had grab samples reporting 1.04% Li2O and 244 ppm Ta205 and 0.92% Li20 and 269 ppm Ta2O5. (Table 3 andFigure 3).

Table 1: Selected Duval and Valiquette Sample results

Property

Sample

UTM NAD 83 ZN18

Li2O

T a2O5

Cs

number

Easting

Northing

(%)

(ppm)

(ppm)

Valiquette

E073456

433436

5719194

0.00

69

1

Duval

E073464

434666

5719893

0.01

183

15

Duval

B565166

438458

5723314

0.11

1

40

Duval

B565167

438612

5723304

0.00

464

34

Duval

B565177

438627

5723180

0.09

66

51

Duval

E073303

438624

5723083

0.02

59

48

Duval

E073304

438524

5723096

0.03

65

42

Duval

E073306

438518

5723090

0.02

60

44

Duval

E073307

438494

5723032

0.01

73

33

Duval

E073321

437590

5722597

2.08

100

15

Duval

E073324

437360

5722449

0.01

183

4

Duval

E074514

438824

5723594

0.62

73

82

Duval

E074515

438574

5723431

0.17

147

321

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not to represent average grades of the pegmatite.
All samples are grabs except E073321 which is an angular boulder.

Figure 1: Duval and Valiquette Projects Sample Location Map

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

Table 2: Selected Lemare Sample Results

Property

Sample

UTM NAD 83 ZN18

Li2O

T a2O5

Cs

number

Easting

Northing

(%)

(ppm)

(ppm)

Lemare

B565764

466651

5731294

0.11

0

10

Lemare

E073359

466651

5731269

0.38

15

46

Lemare

E073452

464832

5733057

0.00

208

51

Lemare

E146557

472900

5735795

0.01

159

46

Lemare

E146571

475580

5736686

0.01

183

97

Lemare

E146585

471213

5734241

1.75

18

56

Lemare

E146586

471723

5734472

0.88

244

24

Lemare

E146668

473120

5735352

0.01

208

9

Lemare

E146671

472973

5735119

0.01

65

4

Lemare

E146675

472367

5734697

0.01

220

11

Lemare

E146681

471900

5734559

0.02

134

30

Lemare

E146697

471821

5734528

0.11

15

24

Lemare

E146784

470532

5733750

0.00

256

1

Lemare

E146787

470806

5733917

0.04

85

128

Lemare

E146788

470796

5733947

1.14

62

50

Lemare

E146789

470831

5733973

0.02

134

36

Lemare

E146791

470852

5733992

0.11

708

490

Lemare

E146792

470863

5734005

0.04

38

>500*

Lemare

E147107

471635

5734466

0.96

98

67

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not to represent average grades of the pegmatite.

Figure 2: Lemare Project Sample Location Map

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

Table 3: Rose Sample Results

Property

Sample

UTM NAD 83 ZN18

Li2O

T a2O5

Cs

number

Easting

Northing

(%)

(ppm)

(ppm)

Rose

E146502

423105

5767711

0.92

269

75

Rose

E146503

423106

5767714

1.04

244

84

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not to represent average grades of the pegmatite.

Figure 3: Lac Pivert (Rose Property) Sample Location Map

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 4: Nemaska Belt Portfolio Sample Location Map with Sample Highlights

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

*2.08% Li2O (Table 1) in an angular pegmatite boulder one kilometre glacial downstream from the main in-place discoveries.

Summer 2022 Diamond Drill Results - Lac Pivert (Rose Property)

The Lac Pivert pegmatite showing on the Rose property is located 3.5 kilometres North-West of the flagship Rose Lithium-Tantalum deposit. The Lac Pivert showing has a lateral extent of approximately 300 metres and remains open in all directions. Eight drill holes totaling 1,119 metres were completed during the summer exploration program. Seven of these holes intersected lithium-tantalum bearing pegmatite (Table 4 and Figure 5). The true thickness of the drill intersections is not known at this time.

Selected drill intersection highlights include:

  • LP-22-05: 0.9 % Li2O and 40 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.4 m
  • LP-22-06: 0.6 % Li2O and 49 ppm Ta2O5 over 8.5 m
  • LP-22-07: 1.3 % Li2O and 106 ppm Ta2O5 over 2.1 m, and

0.7 % Li2O and 66 ppm Ta2O5 over 3.8 m

Table 4: Drill results Lac Pivert drilling

Hole #

UTM NAD 83 ZN18

Length

Azimuth

Dip

From

To

Interval

Li2O

T a2O5

Easting

Northing

(m)

(°)

(°)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

(ppm)

LP-22-01

422860

5766670

102

225

-48.6

3.40

11.70

8.30

0.41

27

including

3.40

5.50

2.10

0.95

24

LP-22-02

422860

5766670

111

225

-70.2

3.00

4.20

1.20

1.16

53

10.10

11.80

1.70

1.22

75

LP-22-03

422914

5766657

204

225

-53.4

21.60

22.60

1.00

0.25

72

35.70

37.70

2.00

0.82

131

110.50

115.40

4.90

0.54

61

154.40

155.70

1.30

0.23

40

LP-22-04

422914

5766657

210

225

-75.1

No significant intersections

LP-22-05

423000

5766610

132

225

-46.5

36.10

37.30

1.20

0.51

97

47.30

48.60

1.30

0.67

98

100.80

107.20

6.40

0.86

76

LP-22-06

423029

5766569

153

225

-54.1

30.80

31.70

0.90

0.37

69

43.50

46.30

2.80

0.36

78

82.20

90.70

8.50

0.64

49

including

88.20

90.00

1.80

1.52

60

LP-22-07

423065

5766540

120

225

-52.5

13.90

16.00

2.10

1.30

106

19.90

20.80

0.90

0.74

84

70.00

73.80

3.80

0.71

66

76.00

77.30

1.30

0.76

52

LP-22-08

423100

5766500

87

225

-52.5

25.80

27.50

1.70

1.33

123

* Length along the core.

Figure 5: Drill results of Lac Pivert Area (Rose Property)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

The JR showing is located approximately one kilometre North-East of the Rose deposit. A total of 11 diamond drill holes have been completed totaling 1,140 metres. Ten of these holes intersected lithium-tantalum bearing pegmatite all hosted by pegmatite dykes (Table 5 and Figure 6). The true thickness of the intersections is not known at this time.

Selected drill intersections include:

  • JR-22-10: 0.9 % Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.0 m, and 0.3 % Li2O and 144 ppm Ta2O5 over 3.8 m
  • JR-22-11: 0.2 % Li2O and 109 ppm Ta2O5 over 10.0 m

Table 5: Drill results of JR area

Hole #

UTM NAD 83 ZN18

Length

Azimuth

Dip

From

To

Interval

Li2O

T a2O5

Easting

Northing

(m)

(°)

(°)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

(ppm)

JR-22-01

421260

5764660

102

210

-61.2

47.8

49.0

1.2

0.00

256

JR-22-02

421260

5764760

111

210

-59.5

96.1

97.3

1.2

0.00

159

JR-22-03

421260

5764860

102

210

-59.9

No significant value

JR-22-04

421360

5764860

111

210

-59.6

16.7

18.8

2.1

0.00

231

JR-22-05

421460

5764660

105

210

-59.9

29.3

35.2

5.9

0.76

132

78.2

78.9

0.7

0.01

159

85.1

85.8

0.7

0.01

220

JR-22-06

421460

5764760

102

210

-60.0

62.7

67.5

4.8

0.05

92

JR-22-07

421460

5764860

102

210

-59.5

86.0

87.4

1.4

0.74

115

JR-22-08

421560

5764860

99

210

-57.2

96.8

97.4

0.6

0.01

121

JR-22-09

421560

5764760

102

210

-60.2

56.6

58.0

1.4

0.01

155

63.3

68.8

5.5

0.00

85

JR-22-10

421545

5764643

102

210

-60.2

34.9

40.9

6.0

0.90

147

77.1

80.9

3.8

0.26

144

JR-22-11

421660

5764560

201

115

-49.9

28.5

38.5

10.0

0.16

109

87.0

91.3

4.3

0.43

117

116.3

118.7

2.4

0.02

155

* Length along the core

Figure 6: JR Showing Drill results

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, October 27, 2022, Press release picture

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The core and chip rock samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. All samples are analyzed using four acid ICP-MS-61, with full analysis for 47 elements. Value over 10,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-OG-63 (ore grade Li) and value over 100 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF05 (Ta trace level XRF analysis).

Qualified persons

François Gagnon, P. Geo., Senior Exploration Geologist of the Corporation, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects, has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

Corporate update

At its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 13, 2022, the shareholders of the Corporation, by a disinterested shareholders' vote, approved a new equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to replace the Corporation's prior stock option plan. The Omnibus Plan provides Critical Elements with a variety of security-related mechanisms to attract, retain, and motivate qualified directors, officers, employees, management company employees (as such term is defined in the Omnibus Plan) and consultants. The purpose of the Omnibus Plan is to align the interests of directors, officers, employees, management company employees, and consultants with the interests of shareholders and the long-term goals and success of the Corporation. The Omnibus Plan will enable and encourage such directors, officers, employees, management company employees and consultants to acquire common shares as long-term investments and proprietary interests in Critical Elements.

The Omnibus Plan includes a fixed plan permitting 41,462,480 common shares to be reserved for grants of stock options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. This represents 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation at the time of the effective date of the Omnibus Plan. The Omnibus Plan is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange's final approval.

A summary of the Omnibus Plan can be found in the management information circular dated August 9, 2022 (the "Circular"), filed under Critical Elements' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Omnibus Plan, in its entirety, is also attached as Schedule "B" to the Circular.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec. Rose is the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 700 square kilometers. On June 13th, 2022, the Corporation announced results of a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 82.4%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$1.9 B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 93% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government; The Corporation is working to obtain similar approval under the Québec environmental assessment process. The Corporation also has a good, formalized relationship with the Cree Nation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

