Lithium Investing News

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / 11 août 2022 / Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (TSX-V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) (« Critical Elements» ou la « Société ») a le plaisir d'annoncer qu'elle a complété une étude d'ingénierie pour une usine d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté. Conformément à l'approche prudente et progressive de la Société, l'étude est basée sur une usine de conversion autonome et ne constitue pas un « projet minier » aux fins du Règlement 43-101 sur l'informationconcernant les projets miniers. De plus, l'usine ne fait pas partie du projet Rose lithium-tantale de la Société qui consiste uniquement en une mine pour produire du concentré de spodumène et de tantale (pour plus de détails, voir le communiqué de presse du 13 juin 2022 annonçant les résultats d'une nouvelle étude de faisabilité positive sur le projet Rose lithium-tantale). En date des présentes, nonobstant les résultats annoncés aujourd'hui, la Société n'est pas en mesure de confirmer qu'une usine d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté de haute qualité sera un jour implantée.

Cette étape stratégique pourrait permettre à Critical Elements de devenir un acteur important sur le marché nord-américain du lithium. La réalisation d'études d'ingénierie distinctes et autonomes pour (i) le projet Rose lithium-tantale et (ii) l'usine d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté pourrait optimiser les résultats des discussions avec les investisseurs stratégiques potentiels et les utilisateurs finaux.

L'étude est basée sur une production annuelle de 30 670 tonnes d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté de haute qualité à partir de 220 587 tonnes de concentré de spodumène acquis seulement sur le marché mondial en vertu de contrats à long terme. L'étude ne s'appuie pas ou n'est basée sur aucun achat de concentré de spodumène du projet Rose lithium-tantale de la Société. Les paramètres d'opération de l'étude d'ingénierie ont été tirés des programmes pilotes conjoints de Metso Outotec et de Critical Elements.

Usine d'hydroxyde de lithium

La conception et la technologie de l'usine de traitement de l'hydroxyde de lithium ont été développées par Metso Outotec et se composent de quatre domaines principaux : la calcination, l'hydrométallurgie, préparation des réactifs et les services, et l'emballage du produit final. Les infrastructures du site ont été conçues pour permettre l'exploitation de l'usine de traitement.

La zone de calcination consiste en la conversion du spodumène en un concentré lixiviable. Cette étape est nécessaire avant le procédé hydrométallurgique.

Le système de calcination comprend le séchage et le préchauffage de la matière première dans une étape de préchauffage, la calcination dans un calcinateur à lit fluidisé, le refroidissement du produit dans un refroidisseur à lit fluidisé. Le calcinateur sera alimenté au gaz naturel.

La zone hydrométallurgique inclut les étapes de lixiviation sous pression, de conversion, d'échange d'ions, ainsi qu'un stage de cristallisation pour produire de l'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté de qualité batterie.

Les technologies de Metso Outotec se traduiront par une usine de production d'hydroxyde de lithium compacte avec une efficacité énergétique optimisée et une faible consommation de produits chimiques pour produire 27 000 tonnes métriques par an de carbonate de lithium équivalent (LCE), ce qui correspond à 30 670 tonnes métriques par an d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté (LMH) de qualité batterie.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, August 11, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 : Organigramme du processus

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, August 11, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 : Vue de l'usine de conversion d'hydroxyde de lithium

Infrastructure

WSP a conçu l'infrastructure supportant le procédé de Metso Outotec conformément aux exigences opérationnelles et aux services de l'usine de traitement pour l'hydroxyde de lithium. Les infrastructures incluent les items suivants :

• Terrassement du site (route, plate-forme industrielle, services enterrés, stationnement, etc.);

• Bâtiment administratif et entrepôt;

• Bâtiment de la chaudière, des compresseurs et de la tour de refroidissement;

• Manipulation et stockage du spodumène;

• Manutention et stockage du sable Analcime;

  • Poste électrique.

L'emplacement de l'usine n'a pas encore été identifié. Il y a plusieurs propriétés potentielles disponibles dans la province de Québec, Canada, avec les commodités nécessaires à proximité de l'endroit où l'usine pourrait être construite. L'emplacement de l'usine sur l'une ou l'autre de ces propriétés ne devrait pas avoir d'incidence importante sur les coûts d'investissement et d'exploitation de ce projet. Aux fins de l'étude, l'usine est censée être construite dans le parc industriel de Bécancour sur la rive sud du fleuve Saint-Laurent, à peu près à mi-chemin entre Montréal et Québec. Le parc est situé de l'autre côté du fleuve à partir de Trois-Rivières, une plaque tournante régionale importante sur le fleuve Saint-Laurent offrant un accès central aux autoroutes québécoises et au Corridor maritime du Saint-Laurent.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Thursday, August 11, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3 : Disposition générale de la propriété

En date des présentes, la Société n'est pas en mesure de confirmer qu'une usine d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté de haute qualité sera un jour implantée ou qu'elle sera située dans la région de Bécancour.

Coûts

Les coûts préparés pour cette étude sont basés sur une estimation de type Classe 3 telle que définie par la pratique internationale 18R-97 de l'American Association of Cost Engineers (AACE) (Système de classification des estimations de coûts - tel qu'appliqué dans l'ingénierie, l'approvisionnement et la construction dans les industries de transformation). L'estimation du coût en capital présente une précision de +/- 15 % et est basée des coûts du T2 2022.

Metso Outotec a fourni des estimations des coûts pour l'équipement de traitement, l'électrification, l'instrumentation, l'automatisation, la tuyauterie, l'ingénierie et l'assistance technique lors de la mise en service. WSP Canada a estimé le coût en capital de la construction du bâtiment de l'usine en fonction des quantités fournies par Metso Outotec. WSP Canada a estimé le coût en capital de toutes les infrastructures et de tous les équipements du site en dehors des limites de la batterie de l'usine.

Les coûts d'exploitation annuels et unitaires de l'usine de traitement ont été déterminés pour une production annuelle de 30 670 tonnes métriques par an d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté (LMH) de qualité batterie. Les coûts d'exploitation estimatifs de l'usine d'hydroxyde de lithium comprennent la main-d'œuvre, les coûts d'électricité, la consommation de gaz naturel, les coûts de l'eau potable et industrielle, les matériaux d'entretien, les coûts de l'équipement mobile et les réactifs. Metso Outotec a fourni la consommation de réactifs et de services sur lesquels WSP Canada a fondé ses coûts respectifs.

Prochaines étapes

Compte tenu des résultats positifs de l'étude, Critical Elements continuera d'évaluer les emplacements possibles d'une future usine potentielle. La Société est engagée dans un processus avec son conseiller financier, Cantor Fitzgerald, afin de trouver un partenaire stratégique pour le projet Rose lithium-tantale et s'efforce de maintenir une flexibilité stratégique qui explique la nature autonome de l'usine d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté. En date des présentes, la Société n'est pas en mesure de confirmer qu'une telle usine sera un jour implantée. Jusqu'à ce qu'une entente définitive soit en place avec un groupe stratégique, la stratégie de la Société est de maintenir cette flexibilité.

La Société continue de se concentrer principalement sur le développement du projet Rose lithium-tantale, qui a reçu l'approbation du ministre fédéral de l'Environnement et du Changement climatique sur recommandation du Comité d'évaluation conjointe, composé de représentants de l'Agence d'évaluation d'impact du Canada et du gouvernement de la Nation crie. La Société demeure confiante dans l'obtention d'une approbation similaire dans le cadre du processus d'évaluation environnementale du Québec et croit que l'obtention de l'approbation du Québec pourrait être un catalyseur pour conclure les discussions susmentionnées.

Discussion sur le partenariat stratégique et le financement de projets

Critical Elements continue de travailler en étroite collaboration avec son conseiller financier, Cantor Fitzgerald, pour évaluer l'intérêt continu des partenaires stratégiques mondiaux qui cherchent à accélérer la mise en production du projet Rose lithium-tantale.

Le processus est organisé et compétitif et l'intérêt pour le projet est fort. En parallèle, nous travaillons avec des banques et des institutions financières pour accélérer la partie financement par emprunt du projet.

La Société a eu des discussions avec plusieurs constructeurs automobiles, fabricants de cathodes, maisons de commerce et fabricants de cellules. Un nombre important d'accords de non-divulgation avec des partenaires stratégiques potentiels sont maintenant en place, illustrant la tension concurrentielle sur le marché du lithium. Ces parties sont actuellement en train d'examiner nos nombreuses données dans la salle de données.

Compte tenu de leurs antécédents, les utilisateurs finaux reconnaissent la capacité de la direction de Critical Elements à livrer avec succès des produits au lithium et notre stratégie de développement offre la flexibilité nécessaire pour répondre aux besoins actuels et futurs de tous les principaux utilisateurs finaux.

Consultants

L'étude est l'oeuvre de plusieurs consultants, dont WSP Canada, Metso Outotec et Gerrit Fuelling. Metso Outotec était responsable de la conception et de l'équipement du procédé de calcination du spodumène et de sa conversion au LiOH. La calcination des concentrés a été conçue par Outotec GmbH & Co. d'Allemagne et la conversion hydrométallurgique en LiOH a été conçue par Metso Outotec (Finland) Oy de Finlande.

WSP Canada était responsable de l'infrastructure nécessaire à l'exploitation de l'usine d'hydroxyde de lithium et à l'intégration de l'étude. Gerrit Fuelling a fourni l'étude de marché donnant des indications pour les prévisions de prix pour les concentrés d'hydrate de lithium monohydraté et de spodumène.

L'étude est basée sur une usine de conversion autonome et ne constitue pas un « projet minier » aux fins du Règlement 43-101 sur l'information concernant les projets miniers. De plus, l'usine ne fait pas partie du projet Rose lithium-tantale de la Société qui consiste uniquement en une mine de production de concentré de spodumène et de tantale. En date des présentes, nonobstant les résultats annoncés aujourd'hui, la Société n'est pas en mesure de confirmer qu'une usine d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté de haute qualité sera un jour implantée.

À propos de Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspire à devenir un fournisseur responsable de lithium aux industries florissantes des véhicules électriques et des systèmes de stockage d'énergie. À cette fin, Critical Elements fait progresser le projet de lithium de haute pureté Rose situé au Québec et détenu en propriété exclusive par la Société. Rose est le premier projet de lithium de la Société à être avancé dans un portefeuille de terrains de plus de 700 kilomètres carrés. Le 13 juin 2022, la Société a annoncé les résultats d'une étude de faisabilité sur Rose pour la production de concentré de spodumène. Le taux de rendement interne après impôts du Projet est estimé à 82,4 %, avec une valeur actualisée nette après impôts estimée 1,915 milliards US$ à un taux d'actualisation de 8 %. Du point de vue de la Société, le Québec est stratégiquement bien positionné pour les marchés des États-Unis et de l'UE et dispose d'excellentes infrastructures, notamment un réseau électrique à faible coût et à faible émission de carbone contenant 93 % d'hydroélectricité. Le Projet a reçu l'approbation du ministre fédéral de l'Environnement et du Changement climatique sur la recommandation du Comité d'évaluation conjoint, composé de représentants de l'Agence d'évaluation d'impact du Canada et du gouvernement de la Nation Crie; la Société travaille à obtenir une approbation similaire dans le cadre du processus d'évaluation environnementale du Québec. La Société a aussi une bonne relation avec la Nation Crie.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez contacter :

Patrick Laperrière
Directeur des relations aux investisseurs
et développement corporatif
514-817-1119
plaperriere@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chef de la direction
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est
décrit dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent la responsabilité de la
pertinence ou de l'exactitude de ce communiqué.

Mise en garde concernant les déclarations prospectives

Ce communiqué de presse contient des « informations prospectives » au sens de la législation canadienne sur les valeurs mobilières. En règle générale, les informations prospectives peuvent être identifiées par l'utilisation de termes prospectifs tels que « prévu », « anticipe », « s'attend à » ou « ne s'attend pas à », « est prévu », « prévu », « ciblé », ou « croit », ou des variantes de ces mots et phrases ou déclarations que certaines actions, événements ou résultats « pourraient », ou « seraient », « se produisent » ou « seront atteints ». Les informations prospectives contenues dans les présentes comprennent, sans s'y limiter, des déclarations concernant les futurs plans de la Société concernant le projet d'usine d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté (l'« usine ») ; modalités de financement potentielles; la production prévue d'hydroxyde de lithium monohydraté et les méthodes de traitement connexes ; le moment prévu d'une décision finale d'investissement, les activités de construction et la date potentielle de mise en service de la centrale ; les caractéristiques prévues du futur site de l'Usine et les avantages attendus de celui-ci ; les opinions, les croyances et les attentes de Critical Elements concernant la stratégie commerciale de la Société, les opportunités et les projets de développement et d'exploration, ainsi que les plans et les objectifs de gestion des opérations et des propriétés de la Société.

Les informations prospectives sont basées sur certaines estimations, attentes, analyses et opinions de la Société et, dans certains cas, d'experts tiers, que la direction de Critical juge raisonnables au moment où elles ont été faites. Ces informations prospectives ont été dérivées en utilisant de nombreuses hypothèses concernant, entre autres, l'offre et la demande, les livraisons et le niveau et la volatilité des prix des produits au lithium intermédiaires et finaux, la croissance, la performance et les opérations commerciales prévues, les futures prix des matières premières et les taux de change, les perspectives et les opportunités, les conditions commerciales et économiques générales, les résultats du développement et de l'exploration, la capacité de Critical Elements à se procurer les fournitures et autres équipements nécessaires à son activité. La liste qui précède n'est pas exhaustive de toutes les hypothèses qui peuvent avoir été utilisées dans l'élaboration des informations prospectives. Bien que Critical considère ces hypothèses comme raisonnables sur la base des informations actuellement disponibles, elles peuvent s'avérer incorrectes. Les informations prospectives ne doivent pas être interprétées comme une garantie de performances ou de résultats futurs.

Bien que Critical Elements ait tenté d'identifier des facteurs importants qui pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux contenus dans les informations prospectives, d'autres facteurs peuvent faire en sorte que les résultats ne soient pas ceux anticipés, estimés ou prévus. Les facteurs qui peuvent faire en sorte que les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement des résultats attendus décrits dans les informations prospectives comprennent, sans s'y limiter : la capacité de la Société à accéder au financement nécessaire pour investir dans les opportunités et les projets disponibles (y compris l'usine proposée) et à des conditions satisfaisantes, les impacts négatifs actuels et potentiels de la pandémie de COVID-19, y compris les futures épidémies et toutes les politiques ou restrictions associées sur les activités, le risque que Critical ne soit pas en mesure de respecter ses obligations financières à leur échéance, les variations des prix des produits de base et autres, la capacité de Critical Elements à retenir et à attirer du personnel qualifié et à obtenir des matières premières auprès de fournisseurs tiers, des événements imprévus et d'autres difficultés liées à la construction, au développement et à l'exploitation de l'usine, le coût de la conformité aux lois et réglementations environnementales et autres, actuelles et futures, les vices de titre, la concurrence des concurrents existants et nouveaux, les variations des taux de change, les prix du marché des titres de Critical Elements, ainsi que les facteurs de risque énoncés dans le rapport de gestion de la Société pour son plus récent trimestre terminé le 31 mai 2022 et d'autres documents d'information disponibles sous le profil SEDAR de la Société à www.sedar.com. Les informations prospectives contenues dans les présentes sont faites à la date de ce communiqué de presse et Critical Elements décline toute obligation de mettre à jour toute information prospective, que ce soit à la suite de nouvelles informations, d'événements ou de résultats futurs ou autrement, sauf si requis par lois sur les valeurs mobilières.

SOURCE :Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711733/CRITICAL-ELEMENTS-ANNONCE-UNE-TUDE-DINGNIERIE-POSITIVE-POUR-UNE-USINE-DHYDROXYDE-DE-LITHIUM-MONOHYDRAT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium CorporationTSXV:CREBattery Metals Investing
CRE:CA
TSXV:CRE

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Overview

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's (TSXV:CRE,OTCQX:CRECF,FWB:F12) vision is to be a large, responsible supplier of lithium hydroxide to the emerging electric vehicle and energy storage industries. The company is well-positioned, wholly owning over 530 km² of prospective lands hosting one of the highest purity spodumene deposits globally. This deposit is in Quebec, one of the company's premier mining investment jurisdictions. The company aspires to achieve its goals with a minimal environmental footprint by drawing electricity from Quebec's established low-carbon power grid, and in cooperation with the Cree Nation and local First Nations communities, with whom relationships have been formalized.

The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit, one of the largest highest purity lithium deposits in the world, can supply multiple lithium markets because of its unique purity with low iron oxide and mica content. The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit has an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate that outlines an indicated resource of 31.9 million tonnes grading 1.04 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.93 percent lithium oxide and 148 ppm of tantalum pentoxide with an inferred resource of 2.8 million tonnes grading 0.92 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.82 percent lithium oxide and 145 ppm of tantalum pentoxide.

Following a positive feasibility study for spodumene mining and concentration, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is now ready to advance to the next stage of development for Rose. The feasibility study was, in part, informed by the results of a bulk sampling and pilot plant study. The results demonstrated that the conversion of the resources from the Rose lithium-tantalum deposit into the spodumene crystalline phase is easily achievable, with lithium concentrate grades up to 6.56 percent. Extraction was achieved at high conversion rates for chemical and technical-grade spodumene, yielding 83.4 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.41 percent for Rose, and recovery averaged 81.9 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.56 percent for Rose South. The high yield confirms the low-impurity profile of the Rose ore, allowing for the production of battery-quality lithium carbonate at a competitive cost and without additional purification steps.

Most recent testing at the Rose lithium-tantalum pilot plant has resulted in the production of battery-quality lithium hydroxide. Critical Elements was able to demonstrate that its plant can achieve extraction rates of 93 percent, which is higher than the market benchmark of 70 percent to 75 percent. The plant's overall recovery rate from spodumene to battery-quality lithium hydroxide is 80 percent, which is again higher than the market benchmark of 65 percent.

Tantalum is used in a wide variety of applications across the electronics, medicine, engineering and energy-generation industries. Since 1995, the market for tantalum has experienced average yearly growth in demand of about 8 to 12 percent. End users are facing increasing market pressure to secure conflict-free sources of tantalum, further tightening global supply.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is focused on developing supply for these markets at its Rose lithium-tantalum project. The unique geological properties of this deposit give it the potential to supply multiple markets, including battery-grade materials, ceramics, glass and tantalum.

Company Highlights

  • The positive Phase 1 feasibility study shows a pre-tax NPV 8 percent of C$1.257 billion and pre-tax IRR of 48.2 percent
  • Higher lithium recoveries in concentration and carbonation compared to peers
  • Pilot plant testing achieved an 83 percent lithium recovery rate from the Rose lithium-tantalum project ore to battery quality lithium carbonate and 80 percent to battery quality lithium hydroxide
  • No uranium or thorium contaminants in the deposit, low iron content, low mica content
  • Critical Elements engages GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV:SPOT; OTCQX:SPOFF), a leading technology services company, to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on Critical Elements' extensive property package located in James-Bay, Quebec.
  • Critical Elements also received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies. The Company has successfully completed the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database.
  • Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV:LMR, OTCQB:LMRMF, FSE:DH8C) have entered into an option agreement that gives Lomiko the right to acquire up to a 70 percent interest in the Bourier project.

Key Project

Key Property: Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

The Rose lithium-tantalum project is located in the James Bay area of Quebec, Canada, about 35 kilometres north of Nemiscau and 75 kilometres due south of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM) Eleonore gold deposit. Excellent infrastructure is in place locally and regionally, including 100 ton capacity road access, an airport, a mining camp and a power line directly on the project property.

Rose is located in the Quebec Plan Nord designated area, where the government is fast-tracking the construction of new infrastructure, accelerating permitting and assisting with project financing. The project covers about 109 square miles of active mining titles in the northeastern part of the Archean Superior Province of the Canadian Shield craton and within the southern portion of the Middle and Lower Eastmain greenstone belt.

Resource Estimate

The Rose deposit has an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate of 31.9 million tonnes of indicated resources containing 1.04 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.93 percent lithium oxide and 148 ppm of tantalum pentoxide, and an inferred resource of 2.8 million tonnes grading 0.92 percent lithium oxide equivalent or 0.82 percent lithium oxide and 145 ppm of tantalum pentoxide.

Feasibility Study

In November 2017, Critical Elements announced the completion of a positive Phase 1 feasibility study for the Rose project with a pre-tax NPV at 8 percent of C$1.257 billion and a pre-tax IRR of 48.2 percent. The study is based on a conventional truck and shovel open pit operation that is expected to process 1.61 million tonnes a year in a conventional milling process with the aim of producing technical and chemical grade spodumene concentrate and a tantalite concentrate. The mine is expected to excavate a total of 26.8 million tonnes of ore of an average grade of 0.85 percent lithium oxide and 133 parts per million of tantalum pentoxide. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation has submitted their environmental and social impact study to the federal and provincial environmental agencies.

Highlights from the Phase 1 Feasibility Study include:

  • After-tax NPV of C$726 million at an 8 percent discount rate
  • After-tax IRR of 34.9 percent
  • Price assumption of US$1,500 per tonne technical grade lithium concentrate, US$750 per tonne chemical grade lithium concentrate, US$130 per kg tantalum pentoxide
  • Average annual production of 186,327 tonnes of chemical grade lithium concentrate
  • Average annual production of 50,205 tonnes of technical grade lithium concentrate
  • Average annual production of 429 tonnes of tantalum concentrate
  • Expected mine life of 17 years
  • Average operating costs of C$66.56 per tonne milled
  • An estimated initial capital cost of C$341.2 million before working capital
  • 100 percent equity basis for project
  • Average gross margin of 63.6 percent
  • Anticipated construction time to start of production of 21 months

Industry leading Primero Group recently completed the first phase of its Early Contractor Involvement agreement with the company and provided a guaranteed maximum price for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Rose project on a lump sum turnkey basis that is in line with the project's feasibility study. Critical Elements expects Primero to complete detailed engineering over the coming months.

Excellent recoveries and battery-grade purity

Intensive metallurgical testing and flowsheet optimization work has shown that Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's Rose lithium-tantalum project demonstrates a significant advantage over other known lithium deposits based on its ability to produce premium-purity lithium carbonate at a low cost.

During flotation testing, recoveries reached up to 91.9 percent lithium with a concentration grade of 6.43 percent lithium; recoveries averaged 90.88 percent with a concentration grade of 6.2 percent lithium.

Results from recent hydrometallurgical testing for the conversion of spodumene to lithium carbonate have shown an overall recovery rate of up to 88.4 percent with an overall purity of 99.9 percent—surpassing the requirements for battery-grade lithium carbonate. The high purity percentage is due in large part to the low impurity profile of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation's spodumene in combination with the use of a sodium carbonate alkaline process rather than the industry-standard sulfuric acid process. The sodium carbonate alkaline process poses a much lower environmental risk and is much more successful in dissolving impurities at the leaching stage.

Pilot Plant Study Supports Proposed Large-scale Production

In late 2016, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation initiated a bulk sampling program of 50 tons of material from two different zones of the deposit, Rose and Rose South, for subsequent pilot plant testing. The results of the pilot project are expected to be used to decide the plant equipment for large-scale production.

The proposed plant design includes simple grinding and magnetic and gravity separation. Critical Elements Lithium Corporation innovates by introducing circulating fluid beds, common in many other industries, such as the aluminium industry. However, it is rare in lithium extraction, where rotary kilns are preferred. Fluid-bed calcination would cut down on energy use and modestly reduce capital costs, helping the company deliver high-quality lithium at low cost.

In April 2017, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation announced the successful completion of its pilot work with results in spodumene concentrates grading up to 6.56 percent lithium. From Rose, recovery rates averaged 83.4 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.41 percent, and from Rose South, recovery rates averaged 81.9 percent with a concentrate grade of 6.56 percent.

In May 2017, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation announced the subsequent completion of its pilot work for the thermal conversion of alpha to beta spodumene followed by the conversion to battery quality lithium carbonate achieving a high-quality product of 99.9 percent purity at superior recovery rates without the need to apply additional cost-intensive purification steps.

“The high yield we achieved during extraction confirms the low-impurity profile of our ore, which is what allows us to produce battery quality lithium carbonate at a competitive cost, without additional purification steps," Jean-Sébastien Lavallée said.

Mr. Lavallée also noted the pilot work achieved conversion rates for alpha spodumene of 97 percent or better, followed by the conversion to lithium carbonate of battery-grade quality with total recovery rates of 88.4 percent. This included modelling results done by Metso Outotec for the flotation process of spodumene, which returned recovery rates of 92 percent, well above the industry standard of 60 percent to 65 percent.

Further testing at the pilot stage was able to successfully convert spodumene concentrate into a battery-quality lithium hydroxide using a thermal leaching process, providing Critical Elements Lithium Corporation with the flexibility to meet the needs of battery and electric vehicle (EV) producers. Through the testing, Critical Elements Lithium Corporation was able to demonstrate that the pilot plant could achieve extraction rates of 93 percent, which is higher than the market benchmark of 70 percent to 75 percent. The plant's overall recovery from spodumene to battery-grade lithium hydroxide is 80 percent, again higher than the market benchmark of 65 percent.

“These pilot plant results support the low impurity profile of our feed, which facilitates the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide at competitive costs without additional purification steps," said Mr.Lavallée. “Critical Elements Lithium Corporation is very pleased with providing the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide for the Rose lithium-tantalum project. These test results demonstrate that the Rose lithium-tantalum project can responsibly deliver a range of EV products, including battery-quality lithium carbonate and hydroxide, to varied end-users for varying applications."

Tantalum by-product more economical than potash

Most of the world's supply of lithium comes from deposits with a significant potash co-product. The Rose lithium-tantalum deposit, however, possesses a unique combination of tantalum and lithium mineralization. The tantalum found in the Rose lithium-tantalum deposit gives the project additional by-product diversification and makes it one of the few economic, conflict-free, industrial-scale tantalum sources in the world.

The most recently reported metallurgical results from pilot work for tantalum at the Rose deposit show tantalite magnetic recoveries as high as 69 percent with an average of 64 percent, up significantly from the 50 percent recoveries reported in the 2011 PEA. Recent tantalum mine closures in Canada, Mozambique and Australia are creating a major shortage of supply from which Critical Elements Lithium Corporation might benefit.

Management Team

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée—Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Geo., has been the Chief Executive Officer of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation since 2009. From 2009 to 2017, he also served as President. Mr. Lavallée has been active in mining exploration since 1994. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM) from 2012 to May 2017, and since June 2017, Mr. Lavallée has been Director and Vice President Exploration in this company. Mr. Lavallée has been on the Board of Directors of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association “AEMQ" from 2017 to 2019, and he is also working with Consul-Teck Exploration Minière Inc., a Val-d'Or based consulting firm. Most of the firm's mandates involve the generation and execution of projects in remote areas. Mr. Lavallée has acted as a geologist for many companies, including Eloro Resources Ltd., Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd., Noranda Minerals Inc. and Champion Minerals Inc. Having been responsible for the planning and execution of many exploration programs in recent years, Mr. Lavallée has acquired solid experience in exploration project development.

Dr. Steffen Haber—President

Dr. Haber is the President of Critical Elements Lithium Corporation since January 2017. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwood Lithium GmbH when Chemetall GmbH was legally split off in 2012. From 2011 to 2012, he was Managing Director of Chemetall and since 2007 President of Chemetall's lithium business. Prior to joining Chemetall GmbH, Dr. Haber worked in different executive positions for Sanofi-Aventis SA and its predecessor companies in France. Dr. Haber completed his doctorate in organic chemistry at the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany, in 1991, and added one year as a Post-Doc at Ecole Polytechnique in Paris. In 1997, Dr. Haber earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from the International School of Management in San Diego in the United States. Dr. Haber is a fellow of the International Directors Program of INSEAD.

Eric Zaunscherb—Chairman

Mr. Eric Zaunscherb is a Canadian geologist with over 32 years and six cycles of experience as a mining analyst. He most recently served as Managing Director, Research – Metals & Mining Analyst at Canaccord Genuity where he co-ordinated the firm's global mining equity research team. He has enjoyed working in Toronto, Vancouver and London, experiencing best practices in Capital Markets at several leading firms and conducting hundreds of exploration, development and mining project site visits globally. He embraces new technologies and industry initiatives in diversity and socially responsible investing, ensuring that local communities receive lasting benefits from mineral resource development.

Marcus Brune—VP Finance

Dr. Brune was Chief Financial Officer of Rockwood Lithium from 2011 until the acquisition by Albemarle in 2015. He left Albemarle in 2016 once the lithium business was successfully integrated into Albemarle's organizational structure. Prior to joining Rockwood Lithium, Dr. Brune had worked in different executive positions in corporate finance and M&A for Rockwood Holdings and its predecessor companies since 2004. Prior to that, he was with McKinsey as a strategy consultant for organizational development and management. Dr. Brune completed his doctorate in material sciences at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany, after earning a physics degree.

Nathalie Laurin—Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Mrs. Nathalie Laurin has over 30 years of experience in administration and accounting. The experience gained through working in various roles with increasing responsibilities, primarily in the natural resources sector, has given her a solid mastery of finance and project management. Since 2006, she has acted as corporate secretary and/or chief financial officer for several companies, most notably mineral exploration companies, including Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Delta Resources Limited, MPV Exploration Inc., Quebec Precious Metals Corporation and BlackRock Metals.

Jean-Raymond Lavallée—Director

Mr. Jean-Raymond Lavallée has more than 30 years of experience in mining exploration, as contractor, consultant and manager for several mining companies, such as Louvem, Soquem, James-Bay Development Corporation, Sullivan Consolidated, Cache Explorations Inc., Parquet Resources, Dumont Nickel Corporation, Westminer Canada Ltd, Baribec Management Inc., Exploration Ojibway Inc. and others. He was also controller for Mines Expert Inc. during the construction of the Doyon Mine. Mr. Lavallee is currently president of Consul-Teck Exploration, a consulting firm of Val-d'Or founded in 2003 that specializes in mining exploration in northern areas.

Marc Simpson—Director

Mr. Marc Simpson is President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanadian Energy Corp. Mr. Simpson has worked in the mining and exploration industry for over 23 years, working for junior, mid-tier and senior mining companies on projects both in Canada and worldwide, including Bema Gold (sold to Kinross for C$3.5 billion in 2007), B2Gold and Echo Bay Mines. Mr. Simpson has been involved in exploration and mining projects from grass roots exploration through to mine development and production. Mr. Simpson obtained his B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Manitoba and is a member of Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of Manitoba.

Matthew Lauriston Starnes—Director

Mr. Matthew Lauriston Starnes is a lawyer with over 22 years of experience. Mr. Starnes is currently a Peerpoint lawyer with Allen & Overy in Tokyo specializing in mining law. Prior to this, he was legal counsel in Sumitomo Corporation's Mineral Resources Division in Tokyo, Japan. Among other things, he was responsible for legal aspects of Sumitomo's investment in the Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile and was also part of the team for the Ambatovy project in Madagascar. Prior to joining Sumitomo, he also was the General Counsel and Deputy CEO for the Ambatovy project. Mr. Starnes has also practiced as a corporate lawyer with major law firms in Montreal.

Charles B. Main—Director

Mr. Main brings over 30 years of experience in the mining and finance industries, having most recently served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Yamana Gold Inc. from August 2003 to March 2017. He is currently an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee with Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Mr. Main is a Chartered Professional Accountant and began his career with 10 years at PriceWaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Main has also held positions that include Director of Corporate Development with Newmont Capital Corporation, Vice President of Normandy Mining Limited and Outokumpu Mines Ltd. and Vice President, Finance of TVX Gold Inc. Mr. Main holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.

Maysa Habelrih —Director

Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

Vanessa Laplante —Director

Vanessa Laplante has more than 30 years of experience in finance and taxation, including 16 years in the mining industry. She is a leader in her field of specialization, mining taxation, which has allowed her to be recognized as Chair of the Tax Committee of the Association Minière du Québec since 2011, and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Association Minière du Québec since June 2021. Since 2014, Vanessa is the Tax and Montreal office Director, as well as treasurer, for Canadian Malartic Partnership, a joint venture between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Yamana Gold Inc., which operates Canada's largest open pit gold mine. From 2019 to 2020, she was a board member and Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of Nemaska Lithium Inc. As part of her functions at Osisko Mining Corporation from 2010 to 2014 she was a member of the Audit Committee. From 2015 to 2019 Vanessa was a member of the advisory committee on the simplification of the mining royalty regime, formed by the Ministry of Natural Resources of Québec. Vanessa holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Sherbrooke (1991) and is a Member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec (CPA).

Andrew Baribeau – Advisor

Mr. Baribeau has been closely involved in the community and territorial development issues, for both the private and public sectors. Throughout his career, he has participated in and led the negotiation and implementation of more than a dozen agreements related to labour relations and resource development. He has a well-established background in community and stakeholder relations, socio-economic impact assessments and economic development. From 2010 until 2015, he led the Cree Nation Government's mining files, after which was tasked with implementing the newly created Department of Commerce and Industry for the Cree Nation Government, where he continued to be responsible for files related to mining and other resource development issues.

Cantor Fitzgerald – Financial Advisor

Cantor Fitzgerald brings significant mining and minerals experience and a global full-service investment banking suite. Founded in 1945, Cantor Fitzgerald is an innovative global financial services firm that has offices and trading desks in all major financial centers throughout the world. Cantor Fitzgerald's Investment Banking Division is a leading provider of advisory and capital markets services to corporate and financial sponsor clients across the globe. Its advisory services involves mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, corporate restructuring, cross-border transactions, takeover defense, strategic partnerships and fairness opinions.

Ani Markova – Independent Director

Markova is a senior executive and an award-winning portfolio manager with more than 15 years of experience investing in the mining and metals industry. She is currently a corporate director with Golden Star Resources and SilverCrest Mining. She is the Chair of the Safety, Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee at SilverCrest and a member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee at Golden Star. She also sits on their Audit and Governance and Compensation committees. She is the Founder and CEO of Investor View Advisory, which is engaged with public companies on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and integration. Mrs. Markova holds an MBA from George Washington University in Washington DC, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Canadian Investment Management (CIM), and Corporate Board International (CDI.D) designations.

Patrick Laperrière – Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Patrick is an investment professional with over twenty years of experience in portfolio management and capital markets. Prior to joining Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, he was responsible for portfolios specializing in natural resources as well as Canadian and American small-cap public shares at la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec from 1998 to 2003. He then held roles at major brokerage firms, such as Canaccord, RBC, Industrial Alliance and Macquarie, where he developed close relationships with institutional asset managers. These experiences allowed him to acquire excellent knowledge of company analysis and investment portfolio structure. He graduated from the University of Montreal with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and a Certificate in Economics. He is also a CFA charter holder (Chartered Financial Analyst) from the CFA Institute.

Yves Perron - Vice-President Engineering, Construction and Reliability

Yves Perron, Eng., MBA brings extensive experience in mining sector, engineering and construction in Québec to the Corporation. He was appointed Vice-President, Engineering and Construction by Stornoway Diamond in June 2012 and Vice-President, Engineering and Construction for Mason Graphite in August 2018. Mr. Perron served as Vice-President Engineering and Construction for Loop Industries since January 2021. Mr. Perron has over 25 years of experience in project management in the industrial sector within major international firms. Prior to joining Stornoway, Mr. Perron was Vice-President, Business Development and Project Manager at Delsaer and Seneca. He also held several management positions in areas of production, operation start-ups, maintenance, engineering and project management with ArcelorMittal and Xstrata. Mr. Perron holds a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Université du Québec - École de Technologie Supérieure in Montréal and a DEC in Civil Engineering Technology. In addition, he holds an MBA from Université du Québec in Montréal as well as an Executive MBA from Université Paris Dauphine.

Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Maysa Habelrih and Ms. Vanessa Laplante to its Board of Directors

Ms. Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Commences Summer Exploration Program

Critical Elements Lithium Commences Summer Exploration Program

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that a summer exploration program is underway on its highly prospective, 700 square kilometre land portfolio, including resource expansion drilling on the advanced Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose" or "Rose Project

The Corporation commenced a surface exploration program on the Nemaska belt portion of the portfolio in early June and plans to pursue a prospecting, mapping, and sampling program until late August. Goldspot Discoveries Corp. ("Goldpspot") has been mandated to complete the targeting work that was initiated in 2021, to extend coverage to the entire 100%-owned portfolio using Artificial Intelligence ("AI") to assess potential target areas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Announces a Positive Feasibility Study for the Rose Lithium Project Generating an After-Tax NPV at 8% of US$1.9 B and an After-Tax IRR of 82.4%

Critical Elements Announces a Positive Feasibility Study for the Rose Lithium Project Generating an After-Tax NPV at 8% of US$1.9 B and an After-Tax IRR of 82.4%

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce results of a new Feasibility Study on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project ("Rose" or the "Project") in Eeyou-Istchee - James Bay, Québec. Unless otherwise stated, all figures are quoted in American dollars ("US$") and are reported on a 100% equity project basis

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Approval of the Rehabilitation and Restoration Plan Concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project

Approval of the Rehabilitation and Restoration Plan Concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Company" or "Critical Elements") (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that the Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (the "Minister") has approved the rehabilitation and restoration plan concerning the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining Project (the "Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project" or the "Project

The approval of the rehabilitation and restoration plan is a prerequisite to the granting of the mining lease that will be necessary to move forward with the Project. The rehabilitation and restoration plan contains, in particular the description of the rehabilitation and restoration work relating to the Project and a detailed estimate of the expected costs to be incurred for completing the work. Now that the rehabilitation and restoration plan is approved, the Corporation must furnish a guarantee covering the anticipated cost of completing the work required under the rehabilitation and restoration plan, in accordance with the schedule of payments established pursuant to applicable laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements conclut un placement public par voie de prise ferme de 30 millions de dollars d'unités

Critical Elements conclut un placement public par voie de prise ferme de 30 millions de dollars d'unités

NE PAS DISTRIBUER AUX AGENCES DE TRANSMISSION AMÉRICAINES NI DIFFUSER AUX ÉTATS-UNIS. CE COMMUNIQUÉ NE CONSTITUE PAS UNE OFFRE DE VENTRE DE TITRE AUX ÉTATS-UNIS

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / 3 décembre 2021 / Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (TSXV:CRE)(FSE:F12) (« Critical Elements » ou la « Société ») annonce aujourd'hui la clôture de son financement par prise ferme (le « Placement ») précédemment annoncé. En vertu du Placement, Critical Elements a émis 17 152 250 unités de la Société (les « Unités ») au prix de 1,75 $ l'Unité (le « Prix d'émission ») pour un produit brut de 30 016 437,50 $. Ce total comprend 2 237 250 Unités émises dans le cadre de l'exercice complet de l'option de surallocation accordée aux Preneurs fermes (tels que définis ci-dessous) en vertu du Placement.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

Argentina Lithium Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021

As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS AND FILINGS

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS AND FILINGS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC "), we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

The Company has been subject to a continuous disclosure review with the BCSC as a result of a cease trade order imposed on August 27, 2021 for failure of the Company to file certain disclosure documents regarding its acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. (" Tech One ") (please see the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Announces First Anniversary Option Payment for the Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Property Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it will issue 335,235 common shares and has paid $50,000 in cash in satisfaction of its first anniversary option payment pursuant to the Company's option agreement with Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in its Jean Lake lithium-gold project. The 1002 hectare Jean Lake Gold- Lithium project is located 570 km north of Winnipeg and 15 km east of the mining centre of Snow Lake Manitoba. The region hosts world-class gold, base-metal and gold-rich base-metal deposits and developing lithium resources.

The five claim, 1002-hectare Jean Lake Lithium and Gold Property is situated in west-central Manitoba, 15 kilometers east of the historic town of Snow Lake. It is hosted by the Early Proterozoic (1.832 Ga) Rex Lake Plutonic Complex which is a circular intrusion 8 km in diameter. The property hosts the historic west-northwest striking Beryl lithium pegmatites rediscovered in August of 2021 in blasted trenches beneath 80 years of organic deadfall and glacial sediment. The 270-degree trending dykes are characterized by coarse grained light green spodumene crystals in a matrix of potassium feldspar, quartz, and muscovite. The host rocks are coarsely porphyritic gabbro. The property also hosts the shear zone-hosted Sparky Gold Occurrence discovered in 1918. The gold mineralization is associated with disseminated and near-solid fracture fillings consisting of fine-grained to blocky arsenopyrite with lesser pyrite and chalcopyrite hosted within sheared and silicified massive basalt and gabbro.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Field Work at Fish Lake Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today that it has commenced geological field work to further develop knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

The FLV claim group encompass 144 lode mining claims totalling approximately 2,975 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Historical sampling had occurrences of up to 600 ppm lithium. Fine sediments the same age as Clayton Valley occur on the property with some beds enriched in lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from the recently completed drill program at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"), in Nevada, USA . A sonic drill program was conducted in May 2022 to obtain sample material for lithium extraction testing at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and to supplement the Project's resource model for the Feasibility Study that is currently underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×