Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

Calgary, Canada TheNewswire - September 7, 2022 Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE:CRS ) ( Frankfurt:CE7 ) (" Crestview " or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with the Falcon Mine Group (" FMG "), whereby Crestview has optioned to purchase 100% of the Falcon Project (" Falcon " or the " Property ").

The Falcon project comprises eighty-seven (87) unpatented lode claim and six (6) patented claims associated with the historic Falcon mine. According to "in house" historical reports, "[t]he Falcon Mine was discovered in 1876 and produced high-grade ore, averaging 100 opt (ounces per ton) silver, until 1891" (Brian Bond, 2010 – Preliminary Geological Report, Falcon Claim Block). The property is situated just 2 km's south of Crestview's flagship Rock Creek prospect and a similar distance southwest of Crestview's Divide prospect (see Map 1), placing all three properties in close proximity for a total of 189 claims.

MAP 1


Click Image To View Full Size

Crestview's Tuscarora district play (Rock Creek, Divide, Castile, and now Falcon) is in a highly prospective, prolific gold region (see Map 2). The properties are surrounded on three sides by giant, "world-class" gold deposits and mines, including the Midas mine, approximately 35 km's to the west-southwest, which has produced more than 2.2 Moz Au and 26.9 Moz Ag with proven and probable reserves of an additional 2.73 Moz Au and 199.92 Moz Ag from an epithermal Ag (Au) deposit (Hecla Mining Company Website – 2022); the Goldstrike operation, approximately 45 km's south, which includes both the Betze-Post open pit and the Meikle underground mine and boasts a combined 11.88 Moz Au production with an additional 8.53 Moz Au of proven and probable reserves from a Carlin-type gold deposit (Technical Report on the  Goldstrike Mine, Eureka and Elko Counties, State of Nevada, USA NI 43-101 Report – 2019); and the Jerritt Canyon mine, approximately 30 km's to the east (further from the Carlin Trend than the Tuscarora properties), which has produced an incredible 9.7 Moz Au from a Carlin-type gold deposit (Technical Report on the Jerritt Canyon Mine, Elko County, Nevada, USA Report for NI 43-101 – 2021), with continued exploration ongoing.

MAP 2


Click Image To View Full Size

The Falcon property occurs in the southwest portion of an Eocene-aged caldera complex, hosted in a sequence of Devonian sedimentary rocks overlain by andesitic, dacitic, and rhyolitic volcanic rocks of the Tuscarora volcanic field (Roney Long, 2000 – The Falcon Mine Project). Our exploration concept at Falcon is very similar to and consistent with our targeting model at Rock Creek and Divide. The historic production and exploration at Falcon focused on silver mineralization in epithermal veins in the upper volcanic sequence. As with the Rock Creek and Divide properties, previous work at the Falcon prospect resulted in stratigraphic interpretations of the surface metasedimentary sequence which indicate the possibility of a Carlin-type host rock at relatively shallow depths (Roney Long, 2000 – The Falcon Mine Project). As such, we envision both shallow, high grade silver vein targets and deeper, disseminated Carlin-type Au (Ag) targets at Falcon.

Chris Wensley, Crestview's CEO, commented "The Falcon project is an important strategic addition to our other Tuscarora prospects, greatly expanding our footprint in the region. The Falcon prospect lies just over a mile south of the Rock Creek and Divide properties creating additional synergy with our exploration program and greatly enhancing our chances for success."

The terms of the agreement are as follows: 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR); payment of $500,000 (US$); and 2,000,000 CRS shares payable as follows:

* Initial payment of $10,000 within 10 days after the Effective Date

* 1 st Anniversary of $40,000 and 200,000 CRS shares on or before December 15, 2023

* 2 nd Anniversary of $75,000 and 300,000 CRS shares on or before December 15, 2024

* 3 rd Anniversary of $100,000 and 400,000 CRS shares on or before December 15, 2025

* 4 th Anniversary of $125,000 and 500,000 CRS shares on or before December 15, 2026

* 5 th Anniversary of $150,000 and 600,000 CRS shares on or before December 15, 2027, upon which the Option Exercise will be complete

The Agreement provides that Crestview will conduct a minimum of $250,000 of exploration activities over the term of the option agreement. The agreement also provides a buyout option of the 1.5% NSR for an additional $2,000,000.  The Option Agreement is conditional upon Crestview being satisfied as to the interest in the Property held by Optionor; receipt by Crestview of data, records and other information to allow Crestview to conduct Exploration of the Property; and receipt of Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

This News Release was prepared by J.A. Lowe, M.Sc. Geology, and has been approved by Brian T. Brewer, M.Sc., CPG #11508.

Brian T. Brewer is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Wensley, CEO

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Nevada.

Crestview's Rock Creek, Divide, Falcon, and Castile Mountain properties are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company's Tuscarora properties total 6 patented and 196 u npatented lode mining claims, and comprise areas with local historic production and limited modern exploration.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

For further information please contact:

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-778-887-3900

Email: Chris@crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law .

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Crestview Exploration Inc.CRS:CNXCNSX:CRSPrecious Metals Investing
CRS:CNX
Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Alan Morris to Join Advisory Board

Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces Alan Morris to Join Advisory Board

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

Calgary, Canada TheNewswire - July 19, 2022 Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE: CRS, Frankfurt: CE7 ), (CNSX:CRS.CN), (" Crestview " or the " Company ") welcomes Mr. Alan Morris (QP) to the Advisory Board of the Company.  Mr. Morris joins Crestview's team to act as an additional Qualified Person "QP" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects "NI 43-101") and to provide valued geological understanding and guidance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Completes 2022 Exploration Program; 8.18 g/t Gold over 4.2 Metres Intersected at Gnu Zone

Blue Star Gold Completes 2022 Exploration Program; 8.18 g/t Gold over 4.2 Metres Intersected at Gnu Zone

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its 2022 exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Strategic Partner Provides Additional Funding for UBC's Lithium-Tellurium Battery Development

First Tellurium Strategic Partner Provides Additional Funding for UBC's Lithium-Tellurium Battery Development

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the Company's Strategic Partner Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail, BC, has provided additional funding to the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) to advance research and development of solid-state, lithium-tellurium batteries. The new batteries are designed to increase performance and stability specifically for powering electric vehicles. UBCO, home to over 11,562 undergraduate and graduate students, is a renowned research and innovation hub situated in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

As reported in First Tellurium's March 9 , 2022 news release, UBCO, in cooperation with Fenix, has developed a lithium ion tellurium battery that could meet a number of performance and safety needs for the EV battery market. Tellurium can extend lithium battery life up to 400% and in some cases hold ten times the charge (as reported January 26, 2022 ). The advanced and patented product is nearing commercial production. A recent Global News cast on the technology can be viewed here .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy's North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy's North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

  • Comprehensive exploration update regarding large-scale exploration programs underway across Novo's highly prospective 11,000 sq km portfolio of Pilbara tenements ( Figure 1 ).
  • Purdy's North reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling is ongoing at the Morto Lago gold-copper target with drilling intersecting several zones of quartz-veining and alteration, with assays pending. Morto Lago is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's (" Azure ") Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery (" Andover ") and Artemis Resources Limited's (" Artemis ") Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery (" Carlow Castle ").
  • Purdy's North RC drilling underway at the Milburn target, also adjacent to Andover and Carlow Castle, where the first three holes have highlighted a moderate dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visual identification confirmed by pXRF), with assays pending.
  • Several high priority West Pilbara targets including Southcourt, NRV06, and Bushmill nickel-copper targets are drill ready.
  • > 30,000 m aircore drilling program to commence this month in the Becher area within the Egina District testing multiple targets delineated along a significant mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey Mining Limited's (" De Grey ") Hemi gold discovery (" Hemi ").
  • High-order gold soil anomaly at Nunyerry North now extends over 1.4 km strike, with a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold defined south of the main target. Rock chip sampling returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold . Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins and specimen gold has been detected.
  • Over 20,000 m of RC drilling completed in near-mine exploration programs at the Nullagine Gold Project (" NGP ") in H1 2022, advancing several satellite prospects.
  • Reconnaissance programs commenced on regional districts in the East Pilbara with rock samples up to 94.7 g/t gold collected at Little Elsie .
  • Expansive high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric geophysical survey programs completed across Purdy's North and Egina ( Becher area ) have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding, and detailed ground gravity geophysical surveys at Egina and the Mosquito Creek Belt (" MCB ") have commenced.
  • Significant diamond drilling program totalling 3,162 m for 11 holes completed at the 50%-owned Malmsbury gold project (" Malmsbury Project ") joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Ltd. (" GBM ") (ASX:GBZ), located 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia.
  • Additional significant results received to date from the Malmsbury Project program include 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m (MD15); 0.95 m @ 10 g/t gold from 102.65 m (MD17). Step-out hole MD22 successfully intercepted the Missing Link Monzogranite 80 m north of the gold-mineralized intrusive in MD17 1 . Gold and multi-element assays for MD20, MD21 and MD22 (final hole) are pending.
  • At the Malmsbury Project , close-spaced ground magnetic and ground gravity surveys are being designed to sharpen previously identified geophysical targets. An induced polarization (" IP ") survey is also planned to define sulphide rich granite-related targets and disseminated sulphide haloes around the high-grade gold reef targets.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/959b23ba-b5d4-422b-a9ec-84a337639b7f
Figure 1: Location map showing Novo Pilbara tenement holding with prospect type, location, and priority target areas labelled.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's highly-prospective, multi-commodity portfolio of projects based in Western Australia and Victoria.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barrick Selects Six Japan Gold Projects to Advance to Second Evaluation Phase and Three Project Areas to Continue the Initial Evaluation Phase

Barrick Selects Six Japan Gold Projects to Advance to Second Evaluation Phase and Three Project Areas to Continue the Initial Evaluation Phase

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold") is pleased to announce that Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") has selected six projects from the Barrick Alliance portfolio to continue as Included Projects in the Second Evaluation Phase under the Strategic Alliance Agreement dated February 23, 2020 (the "Alliance Agreement") between Japan Gold and Barrick. In addition, Barrick will be continuing their Initial Evaluation Phase on three project areas that were added to the Barrick Alliance following its formation. Japan Gold will continue to provide full support and management of the Included Projects under the Barrick Alliance.

Barrick's Vice President Exploration, Asia-Pacific, Marian Moroney, commented "The Barrick team is excited that the country-wide screening program has been successful in defining multiple projects which will now receive more focused work programs in order to progress them to the next stage. The programs are likely to include geophysical surveys and drilling on the best targets, as we continue the search for world-class orebodies in Japan."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Generic Gold Announces Multiple New BHEM Targets and Discusses Phase 2 Drilling Results on Belvais Project, Québec

Generic Gold Announces Multiple New BHEM Targets and Discusses Phase 2 Drilling Results on Belvais Project, Québec

Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OCTQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or "Generic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its recently completed BHEM (borehole electromagnetic) geophysical program has uncovered multiple strong anomalies across the Belvais Project, located in the northwestern region of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt. Eight (8) anomalies in total have been modelled, with four (4) having a moderate to strong signal response (See Table 1). The strongest and highest priority of these BHEM anomalies lies only 25m under surface and is approximately 1.2km south of where Starr Peak Mining is drilling on their Normetmar VMS deposit. The program was completed by geophysical contractor Abitibi Geophysics of Val d'Or, Québec with a secondary expert opinion provided by Marc Boivin, P.Geo. of MB Geosolutions. Generic Gold will now evaluate these prospects for further diamond drilling. Figure 2 presents the suggested follow-up drillholes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Intersects High Grade Gold Mineralization in the Extensions of the Surluga Deposit; Intersects 42.95 g/t gold over 1.92 metres in the Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault

Red Pine Intersects High Grade Gold Mineralization in the Extensions of the Surluga Deposit; Intersects 42.95 g/t gold over 1.92 metres in the Jubilee Shear Zone south of the Parkhill Fault

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 exploration program. Red Pine drilling continues to expand the footprint of mineralization outside the current resource of the Surluga Deposit and quantify additional exploration targets on the property.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×