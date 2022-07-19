Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Crestview Exploration Inc.

Calgary, Canada TheNewswire - July 19, 2022 Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE: CRS, Frankfurt: CE7 ), (CNSX:CRS.CN), (" Crestview " or the " Company ") welcomes Mr. Alan Morris (QP) to the Advisory Board of the Company.  Mr. Morris joins Crestview's team to act as an additional Qualified Person "QP" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects "NI 43-101") and to provide valued geological understanding and guidance.

Mr. Morris has broad and extensive experience of more than 40 years in precious and base metal exploration, ranging from early-stage project generation to near mine exploration. He has worked with a number of major, mid-tier and junior mining and exploration companies. This includes 13 years as an exploration geologist and senior geologist with Barrick Gold Exploration as well as senior staff positions with Agnico-Eagle, Kinross, and Placer-Dome. Based out of Elko, Nevada, Mr. Morris has in depth familiarity of the geology in and around Crestview's flagship Rock Creek property in the nearby Tuscarora Mountains.

Chris Wensley, CEO remarked that " Given his depth of experience and knowledge, particularly within our area of activity, the addition of Mr. Morris is an excellent fit for the Company. He brings tremendous depth of understanding, and we are very pleased to have him on board . I believe Alan's presence will serve to ensure continued timely progress as we strive to advance our properties. "

Mr. Morris earned his B.S. degree in Geology from Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colorado and a M.S. Degree in Geographic Information Science from Simon Fraser University/Manchester Metropolitan University. He is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Chris Wensley" , CEO

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The Crestview's projects Rock Creek, Divide, and Castile Mountain are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company's Tuscarora properties combined comprise a total of 101 unpatented lode mining claims, with 74 claims at Rock Creek, 19 claims at Divide, and 8 claims at Castile Mountain.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

For further information please contact:

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-778-887-3900

Email : Chris@crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law .

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Crestview Exploration Inc.CRS:CNXCNSX:CRSPrecious Metals Investing
CRS:CNX
St. Anthony Gold Closes Sale of Panama Lake Gold Project

St. Anthony Gold Closes Sale of Panama Lake Gold Project

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of all of its rights and title to the Panama Lake Property (the "Property") to Trillium Gold Mines Inc.("Trillium

Trillium paid St. Anthony $500,000 in cash and issued 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of Trillium to the Company. In the event Trillium acquires a 100% interest in the Property, St. Anthony has a one-year option to cause Trillium to exercise its buy-back right to repurchase from Benton Resources one-half of the 2% net smelter royalty on the Property and convey such repurchased 1% net smelter royalty to St. Anthony in exchange for a cash payment by St. Anthony to Trillium of $1,000,000.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market-Maker; OTC Symbol Change

First Tellurium Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market-Maker; OTC Symbol Change

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange to maintain an orderly market, improve liquidity in the trading of the Company's shares and provide the Company with market intelligence.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month and will be engaged on a month-to-month basis. The Company and ITG are unrelated entities. ITG has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and ITG will not receive either shares or options as compensation. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can therefore access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Receives First Silver from Tahuehueto Mine

Empress Royalty Receives First Silver from Tahuehueto Mine

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has received the first payable silver ounces from the silver stream agreement on the Tahuehueto Mine ("Tahuehueto" or the "Mine"). Tahuehueto Mine is located in Durango, Mexico, 100% owned and operated by Altaley Mining Corporation ("Altaley

"I am excited to announce Empress has received its first payment of silver ounces from the Tahuehueto mine. It's only been 12 months since the Tahuehueto silver stream was completed and this is a major milestone to see a development asset move forward to generate revenue for the Company", stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "Tahuehueto is an exceptional asset which is expected to generate significant revenue for Empress. It gives Empress direct exposure to silver and combined with our low G&A provides an effective hedge against inflation pressures as seen in other industries. Empress continues to build a strong portfolio of revenue generating gold and silver royalties and streams and Tahuehueto demonstrates our ability to deliver value to our shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Production; Declares August 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Production; Declares August 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 16,370 ounces of gold in June 2022 at its Segovia Operations bringing the total for the second quarter of 2022 to 53,198 ounces compared with 52,198 ounces from Segovia in the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company also produced 85,741 ounces of silver, up from 54,573 ounces of silver in the second quarter last year, together with approximately 294,000 pounds of zinc and 345,000 pounds of lead.

For the first half of 2022, the Company produced 103,149 ounces of gold at its Segovia Operations, up from 101,256 ounces of gold in the first half last year. The Company reported consolidated gold production in the first half last year of 103,684 ounces which included 2,428 ounces from Marmato up to February 4, 2021, the date of the loss of control of Aris Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Announces Results from New Mineralized Zone at McGarry; Announces Details for upcoming Knight Drill Program

Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the results from assays received from its 4,000-meter drill program on the McGarry Gold Project. The assays demonstrate mineralization in several locations, including what the Company believes could represent a new mineralized zone. Based on the results, the Company has identified several targets on the property that require further exploration.

McGarry Drill Highlights:

Drill hole MCG22-007 intercepted gold from 309 to 310 metres of 7.52 g/t gold, and drill hole MCG22-004 intercepted 4.43 g/t gold from 466 to 470 metres. These two intercepts represent what appears to be a new mineralized zone, as both intercepts are on the same gradient on the northwest side of the same geophysical anomaly. Being 850 meters apart and with no historical drilling between intercepts, the next round of drilling is expected to consist of ten 500m holes into the same geophysical anomaly to test the potential of a nearly 1km mineralized zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Amends Private Placement

Aben Resources Amends Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 11, 2022, it has increased the unit portion of the non-brokered private placement to up to 7,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×