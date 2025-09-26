Crestview Exploration Announces Share Consolidation, Name Change and New Trading Symbol

Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) (FSE: CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") announces that on October 3, 2025 the common shares of Crestview Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis of 1 post-consolidation share for every 10 pre-consolidation shares ("Consolidation"). Concurrent with the Consolidation, the Company is also changing its name to Gold Runner Exploration Inc. ("Name Change") and new trading symbol of "GRUN" has been confirmed and will be used by the Company going forward.

Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 36,851,748 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 3,685,174 common shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation, and any fractional common shares that would otherwise be issued will be rounded to the nearest whole number and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The exercise or conversion price and the number of common shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms.

A letter of transmittal will be sent to registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender the certificates evidencing their shares for replacement certificates representing the number of post-consolidation shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing common shares prior to the Consolidation will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The board of directors believes that the Consolidation and Name Change are necessary to better position the Company for future corporate development opportunities and financing of transactions and operations. The Consolidation and Name Change were approved by a special majority of shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 14, 2025.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has approved the above Consolidation, Name Change, and new trading symbol.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"
Chris Wensley, Director

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Nevada.

Rock Creek gold project is Crestview's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by the Company. The Rock Creek property was acquired in 2017, and the company went public in 2019. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, Crestview strategically expanded on the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Divide Mine prospect in April 2020, and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Crestview now holds 260 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects, along with the nearby Castile prospect, are situated in a region with proven "world class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 kms south of the "world class" Round Mountain deposit.

For further information please contact:

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address acquisition of any properties and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE:CRS ) ( F RA :CE7 ) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the final assay results for the 2022 surface sampling campaign at the Rock Creek gold prospect in the Tuscarora Mountains of Elko County, Nevada. A total of 118 samples were collected from across the Rock Creek property, and submitted for precious metal and trace element geochemistry

Cre stview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS ) (FRA :CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 from the sale of up to 5 million units at a price of 10 cents per unit. Each unit shall be comprised of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share from the company at a price of 20 cents per share for a period of 24 months from closing of the offering

Calgary, Canada TheNewswire - November 3, 2022 Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE:CRS ) ( Frankfurt:CE7 ) (" Crestview " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has closed, subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement in the aggregate amount of $95,250 by issuing 635,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant of the Company (the " Offering "). Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a term of two-years from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds of this tranche for expanded geophysical surveying, claim expansion and general corporate purposes.

Calgary, Canada TheNewswire - September 7, 2022 Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE:CRS ) ( Frankfurt:CE7 ) (" Crestview " or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with the Falcon Mine Group (" FMG "), whereby Crestview has optioned to purchase 100% of the Falcon Project (" Falcon " or the " Property ").

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Strong at Record Highs, What's Really Happening Now

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, discusses gold's ongoing price run, highlighting its key role in risk diversification.

He also notes that western investors are beginning to take a keener interest in gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanghai skyline with modern skyscrapers and Oriental Pearl Tower by the river.

Zijin Mining Surges Past US$100 Billion Valuation Despite IPO Delay

The valuation of China's Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899) has topped US$100 billion for the first time despite the firm's delayed initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of the Fujian-based miner closed at a record high in Shanghai on Thursday (September 25), giving the company a market capitalization of about 732 billion yuan (around US$132.4 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.

That puts Zijin just behind global heavyweights Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), worth roughly US$112 billion, and BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) at about US$140 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Yandal Resources Climbs on Gold Drilling Results

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week’s top performers are centered on a mix of resources, including gold, silver, platinum group metals and tungsten.

Australian resources and energy are a focus for the government this week, with a Tuesday (September 23) statement announcing that Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King would travel to the Osaka World Expo in Japan this week “to promote Australian trade and industry and explore opportunities for Australian and Japanese firms to invest in Australia’s critical minerals industry to support global efforts to reduce emissions.”

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars and coins.

Investing in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream.

Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange for a percentage of revenue from the deposit if it begins producing. Similarly, a company with a streaming model may work out an agreement with a resource company for a share of the metal produced from a deposit in exchange for an investment.

These kinds of arrangements benefit both parties. Streamers get access to the underlying commodity at a fixed price and are shielded from cost overruns and spikes in production. Further, if there is a price decrease the metals can be warehoused until the market conditions improve. In both cases, mining companies receive considerable upfront investment during the expensive construction and expansion phases, and unlike loans these investments have longer-term payouts at a fixed amount.

Keep reading...Show less
St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

St. Davids Capital Inc. (TSXV: SDCI.P) ("St. Davids" or the "Company") and Thistle Resources Corp. ("Thistle") are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated July 10, 2025, they have entered into a definitive acquisition agreement dated September 15, 2025 (the "Acquisition Agreement") in respect of the previously announced arm's length "qualifying transaction" (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual. In this news release, the term "Resulting Issuer" refers to the Company after the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

Gold bar on top of many gold nuggets.

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge

It can be tempting for investors to focus on specific assets or strategies when building an investment portfolio, but those taking a long-term approach will want to diversify in order to balance out potential portfolio instability.

Gold has a reputation for being a reliable diversifier because it can act as a hedge against various risks.

For those unfamiliar with the term, put simply, a hedge is an investment position whose main purpose is to offset potential losses or gains related to another asset. But how does that work, and what's the best way to get exposure to gold as a hedge?

Keep reading...Show less

