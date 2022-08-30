Market NewsInvesting News

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, Florida. These additional stores bring Cresco's store network to 19 locations in Florida and 53 total in the U.S.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005370/en/

Cresco Labs has opened three new Florida stores, bringing its Sunnyside network to 19 locations in the state and 53 total nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to bring Cresco Labs' portfolio of leading cannabis brands to patients in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach," said Charlie Bachtell, Co-Founder and CEO of Cresco Labs. "When patients have the opportunity to visit our stores and try our category leaders such as High Supply flower and vapes and Sunnyside Chews edibles, they understand why we are the No. 1 wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. per BDSA. With nearly 750,000 qualified patients, over $2 billion in market revenue (per BDSA) and adult-use still on the horizon, Florida remains an attractive growth opportunity. We have several additional locations planned for the fourth quarter of 2022 and early 2023, which, combined with Columbia Care's retail footprint, will help us reach our goal of becoming one of the leading operators in the state."

Sunnyside Cape Coral is the Company's first dispensary in North Lee County. It resides near a Walmart Supercenter and Publix and is a half mile from city thoroughfare Veterans Parkway.

Sunnyside Tampa is in the heart of the city's primary retail corridor across from Walmart and Best Buy and just five minutes to Raymond James Stadium. It also is accessibly located just off the I-275.

Sunnyside Panama City Beach will be opening in a few weeks located a few blocks from scenic Hwy 30A, which is easily accessible to locals, commuters and guests of numerous beachside resorts.

All dispensary store hours are 9am – 8pm, Monday through Saturday, and 9am – 6pm Sunday. For more information about Sunnyside, promotions and to place online orders, visit www.sunnyside.shop .

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry's largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investors:
Megan Kulick, Cresco Labs
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") today announced three and six months financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022.

  • Record gross revenues of $5.34M YTD 2022, representing 192% growth compared to YTD 2021.
  • Q2 2022 gross revenues of $3.05M, representing an increase of 33% over last quarter (Q1 2022).

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, adult-use and medical sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

"Adastra experienced a record-breaking first half of the year, demonstrating growth and gaining strong momentum as we continued to execute on our transformational strategy," said Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra. "Building on our first quarter achievements, we are once again reporting record revenues and gross profit levels in Q2 2022. In the first six months alone, our gross revenues are close to what we achieved for the entire twelve months last year."

Splashy acquisitions came up in the cannabis industry this week as key players confirmed two major deals.

These significant announcements potentially signal that M&A activity has been reignited in the market.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

The cannabis sector has experienced highs and lows over the past few years.

More widespread legalization of the drug has opened the doors for both new and sophisticated investors looking to expand their portfolios by accessing a budding market.

But some cannabis stocks have performed better than others, and before any investor makes the decision to buy shares, there are a number of key decisions that need to be made.

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Launch of Boundary Waters Pre-Rolls in Minnesota

Inspired by Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the new line gives special focus to sustainability and environmental preservation.

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the launch of its Boundary Waters line of premium cannabis pre-rolls focused on sustainability and environmental preservation.

