Technology NewsInvesting News

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM) ( "RecycLiCo" or "Company" ), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies and its R&D partner, Kemetco Research Inc. ( "Kemetco" ), are pleased to announce the book, ‘Hydrometallurgical Recycling of Lithium-Ion Battery Materials' written by the Vice President of Kemetco Research, co-inventor of the RecycLiCo patented process, and recipient of a Geneva Innovation Award, Joey Jung, Ph.D.

The 408-page book provides a comprehensive review of available hydrometallurgical technologies for recycling lithium-ion battery cathode material. It features the experimental work over the past six years that has led to the development of RecycLiCo's advanced and novel lithium-ion battery material recycling and upcycling process. The book includes the fundamentals of recycling lithium-ion battery cathode materials, compares predominant recycling methods, and focuses on methods that increase efficiencies and lower carbon footprint.

The book will be published with the CRC Press, an American publishing group specializing in producing technical books with a strong international presence and peer-reviewed by respected academic specialists. The hard copy is available for pre-order now ( click here to pre-order ).

The Company is also pleased to report that the Chinese Patent Office has granted Patent No. CN 110139832B for the Company's National Phase Patent Application regarding its core lithium-ion battery recycling invention. The patent has also been granted in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Canada, and India. National Phase Patent Applications for Australia and the European Union have also been filed and are under review. In addition, the Company's second National Phase Patent Application is pending in China.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. 


For more information, please contact: Investor Services Telephone: 778-574-4444 Email: InvestorServices@recyclico.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsTSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

RecycLiCo and C4V Produce Battery Cells from Recycled-Upcycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

TSXV: AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE 2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., formerly American Manganese, a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"). The name change better reflects the Company's core competencies and mission in lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling and clearly communicates the Company's commercial opportunities to potential partners and shareholders

The Company's common shares began trading on the various stock exchanges on October 3, 2022, under the new name. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchanges will remain the same. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 75629Y108 and the new ISIN number will be CA75629Y1088.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Provides Corporate Update

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has consented to the Company proceeding with the change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

The Company will be proceeding with its name change and expects to complete the process in the coming weeks. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchange will remain the same, after completion of the name change. On the TSXV the symbol will remain unchanged as "AMY"; on the OTCQB it will remain unchanged as "AMYZF"; and on the FSE it will remain unchanged at "2AM".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Demonstration Plant Testing Achieves Over 99% Leach Extraction of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Manganese from Lithium-ion Battery Production Scrap

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved over 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese from lithium-ion battery production scrap

During the demonstration plant's leach stage testing, various operating parameters were investigated to determine the optimal conditions and collect data for ongoing commercial plant design and planning. Analysis of a range of leach data showed that the successful extraction results were achieved.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Highlights CO2 Emission Savings for Lithium Production

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Highlights CO2 Emission Savings for Lithium Production

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to highlight the Company's advanced battery recycling and upcycling process's potential ability to produce less carbon-dioxide ("CO2") equivalent emissions than traditional extraction methods (i.e. mining and refining), when producing lithium hydroxide monohydrate ("LHM"). The findings were reported in the life cycle assessment ("LCA") completed by Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy

Minviro estimates that for every kilogram of LHM being produced, the RecycLiCo process would potentially release 3.3 kg of CO2 equivalent emissions whereas traditional mining and refining would release an estimated 12.7 kg of CO2 emissions, based on industry averages. This means that on average, for every 100,000 new electric vehicle battery packs produced using LHM from the RecycLiCo process, potentially 40,570 tonnes (roughly the weight of 300 blue whales) of CO2 equivalent emissions may be avoided.1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone

CORRECTING and REPLACING PHOTO Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone

Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005363/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturevan Is Officially Available on Amazon U.S.A

Naturevan Is Officially Available on Amazon U.S.A

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on October 14, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), now has its first batch of vitamin supplements available for immediate purchase on Amazon U.S.A.

To view Naturevan products on Amazon U.S.A, please visit:
https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Van-Womens-Probiotics-Capsules/dp/B0BFCCWQC3/ref=sr_1_5?crid=I6A8BIP9MZY0&keywords=nature+van+probiotics&qid=1666368224&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIxLjUyIiwicXNhIjoiMC4wMCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMDAifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=nature+van+probiotics%2Caps%2C138&sr=8-5

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone

Lomiko Announces Further Results From the Infill and Extension Exploration Drill Program at Its La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec, Including 10.06% Cg over 40.5m in the EV Zone

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fifth round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005363/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Strengthens Executive Team

Lake Resources NL Strengthens Executive Team

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has appointed Mr Scott Munro to the newly created position of Senior Vice President - Technology, Strategy and Risk. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

"This role will lead Technology engagement for the company as it transitions towards development of resources and will support the continuing evolution of Strategy and Risk processes in support of long-term value creation for stakeholders," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said.

"This is part of Lake's aspirational target to produce 100,000 tpa of high purity lithium ; underpinning Lake 's aim to become a leading lithium producer globally."

Mr Munro has significant experience and skills in strategic partnerships, corporate strategic planning, and technology development.

In addition, Mr Munro has experience of creating new business units and growing them rapidly to deliver large-scale industrial developments.

"Lake recognises the need for long term planning and the value of strategic relationships to support corporate growth as the company transitions from exploration to development and production in the high growth Lithium market," Mr Crow said.

Mr Munro has overseen the successful delivery of large-scale industrial projectsin international markets and has broad experience including general management, strategic planning, partnership development and overseeing technology development.

His prior roles included Corporate Development Officer at McDermott International with responsibility for Strategy Development following a period as Business Unit leaderforthe company's Americas, Europe, and Africa (AEA) Business Unit and overseeing its re-entry into these geographical areas.

In addition to these primary roles Mr Munro also sat on the board of directors of the McDermott / Baker Hughes Joint Venture consultancy company, io consulting, and the Low Carbon Technology development business NETPower as it moved through Pilot plant delivery.

This role will be part of the new executive structure at Lake to work alongside the COO and the newly appointed CDO.

The appointment of Mr Munro follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years 'experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Concierge Expands IV Therapy Services to Postpartum Care

Concierge Expands IV Therapy Services to Postpartum Care

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), has entered into a partnership agreement with a Canadian-based postpartum care agency, connecting women with health and wellness services for during and after their pregnancy journey. This partnership connects Concierge with a network of women actively looking for wellness services during their pregnancy, thus allowing Concierge's Intravenous (IV) Vitamin Therapy services to gain more traction, more potential patients, and ultimately generate more sales and profit.

Pregnancy symptoms consist of body soreness, fatigue, and extreme nausea. According to Mayo Clinic, morning sickness and nausea during pregnancy may cause dehydration and an imbalance of electrolytes in the body which can cause stress to a woman's body during and after pregnancy. Treatments recommended for morning sickness include hydration and vitamin B6. (Source: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/morning-sickness/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20375260)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturevan Has Shipped the First Products to Amazon

Naturevan Has Shipped the First Products to Amazon

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), has shipped its first batch of vitamin products to Amazon U.S.A.

Management foresees Naturevan exceeding its exceptions as the vitamin market in North America emerges as a leading market for dietary supplements in the North American region. The American vitamin market, valued at $151.0 billion in 2021, is expected to increase at a compound annual growth of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. According to the latest data from the U.S Dietary Supplements Market, there is an increased consumer awareness towards health and wellness, which is expected to be the driving factor for the increase of dietary supplements over time. Due to demanding work and lifestyle schedules, there is a reported increase in dependence on supplements to fulfill the nutrient requirement for a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, vitamins dominated the dietary supplement market and accounted for more than 30.8% of the revenue share in 2021. (Source: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dietary-supplements-market)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×