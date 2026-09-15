CPP Investments and Brookfield launch $50 billion Maple Fund to pursue large-scale investments across Canada

- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. ("Brookfield") today announced the launch of the Maple Fund, a joint cooperation framework to generate and execute up to C$50 billion in equity of large-scale investments in critical infrastructure and strategic industries across Canada.
The Maple Fund brings together CPP Investments' expertise, long-term approach and capital with Brookfield's development, operating and execution capabilities. The framework is intended to expand the range of opportunities the two organizations can pursue together, particularly large and complex projects that require significant upfront resources and development capabilities.
CPP Investments and Brookfield will structure investments on a 50/50 basis, with up to C$25 billion of Maple Fund equity capital from each organization over an initial five-year time horizon. The partnership will focus on opportunities with total project values greater than C$5 billion in equity capital. The framework is also designed to enable other investors to partner with CPP Investments and Brookfield on individual investments, further expanding the capital and capabilities available.
Each potential investment will be independently assessed and approved by CPP Investments and Brookfield against their respective requirements and through their established investment and governance processes. The Maple Fund is intended to be incremental to the normal-course investment activities of both organizations, and each remains free to pursue opportunities independently or with other partners. Individual Maple Fund transactions will be announced as appropriate following definitive agreements.
"Canada is entering a period of new ambition to advance major projects and build for the future, creating compelling investment opportunities across the country. CPP Investments has the capital, long-term investment horizon and expertise to pursue these opportunities, and the Maple Fund brings together our strengths with Brookfield's strong origination and development capabilities to help move ambitious projects from opportunity to investment," said John Graham, President & CEO, CPP Investments. "The Maple Fund positions us well to meet this moment and move with speed on opportunities of unusual scale and complexity when they offer compelling value for the CPP Fund."
Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, said, "The Maple Fund brings together two companies with a shared commitment to investing in the country's future. By combining CPP Investments' scale and long-term capital with Brookfield's development and operating capabilities, we believe the Maple Fund can help drive a generational investment program to invest in critical infrastructure, industries and businesses that will support the growth of globally competitive Canadian businesses."
About CPP Investments
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2026, the Fund totalled C$863.6 billion.
For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX, BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.
For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.
Notice to Readers
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements referring to the structure, size, impact and benefits of the Maple Fund.
Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the United States and Canada, not presently known to Brookfield or that that Brookfield currently believes are not material, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.
Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to Brookfield as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Brookfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
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