CPP Investments and Brookfield launch $50 billion Maple Fund to pursue large-scale investments across Canada

- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. ("Brookfield") today announced the launch of the Maple Fund, a joint cooperation framework to generate and execute up to C$50 billion in equity of large-scale investments in critical infrastructure and strategic industries across Canada.

CPP Investments Logo

The Maple Fund brings together CPP Investments' expertise, long-term approach and capital with Brookfield's development, operating and execution capabilities. The framework is intended to expand the range of opportunities the two organizations can pursue together, particularly large and complex projects that require significant upfront resources and development capabilities.

CPP Investments and Brookfield will structure investments on a 50/50 basis, with up to C$25 billion of Maple Fund equity capital from each organization over an initial five-year time horizon. The partnership will focus on opportunities with total project values greater than C$5 billion in equity capital. The framework is also designed to enable other investors to partner with CPP Investments and Brookfield on individual investments, further expanding the capital and capabilities available.

Each potential investment will be independently assessed and approved by CPP Investments and Brookfield against their respective requirements and through their established investment and governance processes. The Maple Fund is intended to be incremental to the normal-course investment activities of both organizations, and each remains free to pursue opportunities independently or with other partners. Individual Maple Fund transactions will be announced as appropriate following definitive agreements.

"Canada is entering a period of new ambition to advance major projects and build for the future, creating compelling investment opportunities across the country. CPP Investments has the capital, long-term investment horizon and expertise to pursue these opportunities, and the Maple Fund brings together our strengths with Brookfield's strong origination and development capabilities to help move ambitious projects from opportunity to investment," said John Graham, President & CEO, CPP Investments. "The Maple Fund positions us well to meet this moment and move with speed on opportunities of unusual scale and complexity when they offer compelling value for the CPP Fund."

Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, said, "The Maple Fund brings together two companies with a shared commitment to investing in the country's future. By combining CPP Investments' scale and long-term capital with Brookfield's development and operating capabilities, we believe the Maple Fund can help drive a generational investment program to invest in critical infrastructure, industries and businesses that will support the growth of globally competitive Canadian businesses."

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2026, the Fund totalled C$863.6 billion.

For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedInInstagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX, BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.

Notice to Readers

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements referring to the structure, size, impact and benefits of the Maple Fund.

Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the United States and Canada, not presently known to Brookfield or that that Brookfield currently believes are not material, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to Brookfield as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Brookfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/15/c7665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Brookfield CorpBAMNYSE:BAMfintech investing
BAM
The Conversation (0)
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite products for global industrial, manufacturing, technology and battery markets.... Keep Reading...
Metals Australia Ltd

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

– Lac Carheil’s strategic value also stands to be significantly enhanced by Canadian Government moves to potentially impose tariffs on Chinese critical mineral imports

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) continues to make significant progress advancing its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 global mining province of Quebec, including: Comprehensive metallurgical testwork1 confirming higher quantities of higher-value... Keep Reading...
Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company

Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Brookfield has entered into exclusive... Keep Reading...
International Graphite

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) has today released key findings from its new Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study. The study positions the Company’s planned Springdale mine and Collie downstream processing facilities as a world leading development-stage graphite... Keep Reading...
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite anode materials (BAM) for lithium-ion batteries.Highlights.Springdale... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Strategic Farm-in Agreement with PTTEP

Gemdale Gold Announces Proposed Assignment of Isoneva Gold Property Option to Jesmond Capital

Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at Yurchison Uranium Property

Peruvian Metals Corp. Commences Underground Development to Access High-Grade Au-Ag Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Related News

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Strategic Farm-in Agreement with PTTEP

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Announces Proposed Assignment of Isoneva Gold Property Option to Jesmond Capital

energy investing

Purecore Commences Data Compilation and Target Generation at Yurchison Uranium Property

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Corp. Commences Underground Development to Access High-Grade Au-Ag Sulphides at Palta Dorada

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Commences Drill Program at Williams Property

base metals investing

Sankamap Advances Kuma Drill Program with Second Target Underway

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Drills 470 m at 36.72% Fe2O3, 5.40% TiO2, 0.245% V2O5 Including 69.2 m at 51.03% Fe2O3, 8.55% TiO2, 0.334% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador