Coveo Raises the Bar on Trust: Earns ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Certification

With the ISO/IEC 27701 certification, the Coveo AI-RelevancePlatform sets a new bar for trusted, privacy centric AI-driven digital experiences

Coveo (TSX: CVO,OTC:CVOSF), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced that it has achieved ISOIEC 27701 certification as a data processor.

Trust is one of Coveo's core values: our products are built by design with a core focus on the protection of our customers' data. ISO/IEC 27701 is the internationally recognized standard for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS). It sets requirements and provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving privacy controls for data processors.

What this means for customers and prospective customers:

  • Privacy by design is embedded throughout Coveo's product development.

  • Coveo's PIMS supports ongoing alignment with global privacy laws, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

  • Rigorous controls govern the processing of personal data on Coveo's platform.

  • Independent certification from a third-party enhances auditability, traceability, and confidence across the personal data lifecycle, streamlining customer due diligence and procurement.

Most importantly, the ISO/IEC 27701 certification provides current and prospective customers assurance that Coveo has a solid privacy program that meets international industry standards aligned with the reality of their business. 

To learn more about Coveo's privacy and security practices, visit the Coveo Trust Center.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

